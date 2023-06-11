Motorola is ahead of Samsung: new cell phone inspires

As expected, Motorola has introduced new folding cell phones. The Razr 40 Ultra in particular stands out, because Motorola is causing real enthusiasm with it and is a bit ahead of Samsung. The price-performance ratio also seems to be right. With the Razr 40, Motorola also offers a cheaper version.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with a huge outdoor display

Motorola has introduced a new era of folding cell phones with the Razr 40 Ultra. The smartphone is not only very slim and can be closed completely, but also does not make any major compromises in terms of equipment. On the contrary, the The battery is quite large at 3,800 mAh and can be charged quickly with a cable at 33 watts and wirelessly at 5 watts very slowly.

The The highlight of the Razr 40 Ultra is the external display. It measures a huge 3.6 inches, has a fairly high resolution of 1,056 x 1066 pixels and also works at 144 Hz. It’s so big that the dual camera and the LED flash are occupied by it and used as punch holes . So far, no manufacturer has done this in this dimension. The mobile phone can perform an extremely large number of functions via the external display and offers real added value. The brightness of 1,100 nits ensures that it is easy to read outdoors.

The 6.9-inch display on the Inside is even brighter at 1,400 nits. The resolution is 2,640 x 1,080 pixels and up to 165 Hz are possible. Such values ​​are actually only known from gaming smartphones. In combination with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 of the last generation, high performance should be achieved with Android 13. In addition, there is 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage in Germany. The price is 1,199 euros (take a look at Motorola). It is also available immediately.

MOTOROLA razr40 ultra 256 GB Infinite Black Dual SIM The price may be higher now. Price from 06/10/2023 23:38

In the video you can see the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in action:

Motorola Razr 40 at a cheaper price

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra (left) and Razr 40 (right) in direct comparison. (Image source: GIGA)



A little later, the Motorola Razr 40 will be a cheaper version with a smaller external display and somewhat weaker equipment. Only a 1.5-inch external display is installed here and there is “only” the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. The battery is significantly larger at 4,200 mAh. Again, there is 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The price is not yet known (look at Motorola).

Motorola is extremely strong on the market with these two smartphones. Samsung will have to convince with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 so that Motorola does not get a lot of market share. The first hands-on videos have confirmed that the Razr 40 Ultra in particular has done a good job with the large external display and the flat design and that Samsung is facing real competition.