Home » Motorola is ahead of Samsung: new cell phone inspires
Technology

Motorola is ahead of Samsung: new cell phone inspires

by admin
Motorola is ahead of Samsung: new cell phone inspires

As expected, Motorola has introduced new folding cell phones. The Razr 40 Ultra in particular stands out, because Motorola is causing real enthusiasm with it and is a bit ahead of Samsung. The price-performance ratio also seems to be right. With the Razr 40, Motorola also offers a cheaper version.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with a huge outdoor display

Motorola has introduced a new era of folding cell phones with the Razr 40 Ultra. The smartphone is not only very slim and can be closed completely, but also does not make any major compromises in terms of equipment. On the contrary, the The battery is quite large at 3,800 mAh and can be charged quickly with a cable at 33 watts and wirelessly at 5 watts very slowly.

The The highlight of the Razr 40 Ultra is the external display. It measures a huge 3.6 inches, has a fairly high resolution of 1,056 x 1066 pixels and also works at 144 Hz. It’s so big that the dual camera and the LED flash are occupied by it and used as punch holes . So far, no manufacturer has done this in this dimension. The mobile phone can perform an extremely large number of functions via the external display and offers real added value. The brightness of 1,100 nits ensures that it is easy to read outdoors.

The 6.9-inch display on the Inside is even brighter at 1,400 nits. The resolution is 2,640 x 1,080 pixels and up to 165 Hz are possible. Such values ​​are actually only known from gaming smartphones. In combination with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 of the last generation, high performance should be achieved with Android 13. In addition, there is 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage in Germany. The price is 1,199 euros (take a look at Motorola). It is also available immediately.

MOTOROLA razr40 ultra 256 GB Infinite Black Dual SIM

See also  Linux kernel at risk: IT security warning about a new bug

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/10/2023 23:38

In the video you can see the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in action:

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra introduced

Motorola Razr 40 at a cheaper price

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra (left) and Razr 40 (right) in direct comparison. (Image source: GIGA)

A little later, the Motorola Razr 40 will be a cheaper version with a smaller external display and somewhat weaker equipment. Only a 1.5-inch external display is installed here and there is “only” the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. The battery is significantly larger at 4,200 mAh. Again, there is 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The price is not yet known (look at Motorola).

Motorola is extremely strong on the market with these two smartphones. Samsung will have to convince with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 so that Motorola does not get a lot of market share. The first hands-on videos have confirmed that the Razr 40 Ultra in particular has done a good job with the large external display and the flat design and that Samsung is facing real competition.

You may also like

Historical review OIS anti-vibration, dual lens and other...

Heating with green energy: Traffic lights continue to...

ChatGPT designs, together with a group of researchers,...

iOS 17 adds Call My Apple Watch, multiple...

Huawei P60 Pro test conclusion after 4 weeks...

€25 bonus + 3% interest on call money

M2 Ultra running score appeared! 20% faster than...

VW Touran 2.0 TDI im Test

Playing experience of “Quick Fighting Whirlwind 6”: a...

Motorola Moto G23 in the test: smartphone with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy