Motorola launches the new Razr 40 and 40 Ultra

Motorola is serious about folding, to the point of launching two new devices for 2023, the Razr 40 Ultra and the Razr 40, smartphones with a clamshell closure that seek to capture attention in the relevant segments, respectively the Premium and the medium-high one. Let’s see together the technical characteristics.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

What most catches the attention is the large external display of the device, of important dimensions to the point of enveloping the double main photographic compartment. The skirt is a 3.6 inch pOLEDwith an update frequency of 165Hz. It is the most interesting solution currently on the market, which allows to enhance the possibility of interaction by the user.

Thanks also to technology Flex View, the Razr 40 Ultra can be easily used thanks to the versatility offered by the clamshell closure (tripod mode, for example). Furthermore, the external screen allows full use of all the applications installed on the device, which can be used quickly and comfortably even when closed, limiting the opening of the smartphone and use through the internal panel only when viewing multimedia contents , for example.

Speaking of internal display, let’s talk about a FlexView pOLED 6.9-inch resolution FULLHD+ and update frequency a 165Hz. The crease of the display is almost completely absent, thanks to Motorola’s engineering work done on the hinge. The processor that moves the device is the powerful one Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1flanked by 8 or 12GB of RAM memory and a battery of 3800 mAh which supports 30W TurboPower fast charging.

To find out the other technical characteristics of the smartphone, including those relating to the photographic sector, read the technical data sheet proposed below:

Operating system Android Operating System Version Android 13 Dimensions 170.83mm x 73.95mm x 6.99mm Weight 188.5 grams CPU Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm SM8475 1x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510 GPU Adreno 730 RAM (GB) 8 GB Internal memory (GB) 256 GB Inch Display 6.9 Display resolution 1080 x 2640 pixel Display Type P-OLED colors more than 16 million Gorilla Glass 7 Battery Capacity (mAh) 3800

Go to the complete tab: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Specs.

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola Razr 40 instead, it aims at concreteness, thanks to the work of Motorola engineers who have tried to contain the selling price of the device, developing a folding device that can guarantee at the same time the satisfying experience of using a clamshell folding device.

The Razr 40’s external display is a 1.5-inch unit 1.4 inch and allows you to take a quick look at the time and notifications. The interior is wrapped in Gorilla Glass and vegan leather, dyed in collaboration with Pantone. The inside panel is from 6.9 incheswith an update rate of 144Hzwhile the processor is lo Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

Here are the complete specifications:

Operating system Android Operating System Version Android 13 Dimensions 170.82mm x 73.95mm x 7.35mm Weight 188.6 grams CPU Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Qualcomm SM7450-AB 1x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510 GPU Adreno 644 RAM (GB) 8 GB Internal memory (GB) 256 GB Inch Display 6.9 Display resolution 1080 x 2640 pixel Display Type LTPO AMOLED more than 16 million colors Battery Capacity (mAh) 4200

Go to the complete tab: Motorola Razr 40 data sheet.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is available starting June 1, 2023, available on Amazon in Infinite Black, Glacier Blue and Viva Magenta colors, at the price of 1199 euro. The launch policy of the younger brother Motorola Razr 40 is different, which will arrive at a later time at an introductory price of 899,99 euro.

