Motorola Moto G13 in the test: Convincing entry-level smartphone for 150 euros

Many smartphone manufacturers try again and again and many smartphone manufacturers fail again and again: The price range of the entry-level and lower middle class is highly competitive in the mobile phone industry. And yet it seems that no model actually lives up to the idea of ​​an “ideal” budget smartphone. There is always a little thing that successfully poisons the overall image of a solid device, be it a slow processor, a poorer display or software problems. Only a few models today can be described with the words “without compromises”.

The electronics manufacturer Motorola is presenting a new contender in precisely this area with the Moto G13. And in fact, a lot seems to be right with this device. For just under 150 euros, the buyer gets a device with good performance, a beautiful display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a pleasing design with a chic punch-hole notch and an excellent price-performance ratio. Still, it would be silly to describe this device as “perfect” – we’re far from that here. The test shows how minor our few criticisms of the device are in reality.

Design



Overall, Motorola manages to strike a healthy balance between style and utility with its Moto G13. Because while many cheap smartphones from other manufacturers tend to have unusual and crazy designs with shiny backs or huge camera bars, Motorola relies on a proven and well-intentioned design language.

The device is really chic. The back is made of matte plastic, which integrates an exciting light scattering effect from the comparatively small, rectangular camera element. The camera does not close flat with the case, but protrudes slightly upwards. A total of three lenses are each accentuated with a plastic ring and embedded in a camera island made of transparent plastic. Together with the silver Motorola logo in the middle, it’s a pretty sight.

The front consists of the display, which still has a sufficiently narrow edge at the bottom, and the front camera housed in a punch hole – an arrangement that we know from primarily more expensive devices and that has prevailed for good reason. At the top right are the buttons for volume control and the power button, which is also a fingerprint scanner.

The mono speaker is at the bottom along with the USB-C port, and there is a 3.5 mm audio jack at the top. The device is not exceptionally large at 162mm x 74mm and is nicely thin at 8.2mm deep. It doesn’t have rounded edges on the back like many pricier models. But the processing of the edges is right and the 183 g that the Moto G13 weighs in means that it lies very comfortably in the hand.

Display



The display of the Moto G13 is an IPS panel that corresponds to the price but is still very decent. The screen is 6.5 inches diagonally and has a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels. In general, a higher resolution would be desirable here – Full HD+ with 1080p can often be found in this price range, as the Xiaomi Poco M5 shows, for example. However, Motorola makes up for this small shortcoming with two properties: The display is sufficiently bright with 535 cd/m² and is still reasonably easy to read even in direct sunlight.

In addition, the refresh rate is 90 Hertz. This is not quite as smooth as the 120 Hertz of more expensive devices, but it is a huge, positive difference to the slower 60 Hertz. One result of this is smoother animations, associated with what feels like faster operation and a generally better user experience. In general, the display leaves little to be desired. Colors are displayed well, as usual for IPS, and do not have a conspicuous blue or red tint. There are no perfect black values ​​or peak contrasts due to the lack of OLED technology; But we don’t expect that at all in this price range.

Motorola Moto G13 – photo gallery Motorola Moto G13 – photo gallery

Camera



With cheaper devices like the Moto G13, it is often difficult to correctly classify how the camera quality compares to the low price. Not so with the Moto G13: Here we rate the existing camera quality as a clear plus point. The three sensors – a main camera with a resolution of 50 megapixels, a macro lens with 2 megapixels and a depth sensor also with 2 megapixels – take good photos during the day and decent photos in the evening. With a lot of ambient light, you don’t have to worry about the quality of the recordings, even on cloudy days. Scenes are depicted with a good dynamic range and are realistic.

In digital zoom, they logically lose a lot of color fastness. Unfortunately, there is no wide-angle camera, nor is there a dedicated night mode. Nevertheless, the Moto G13 manages to take usable evening and night shots – even if with a strong inclination towards the blue color spectrum. It’s a pity that videos are only recorded with 1080p and 30 fps, which is due to the weaker processor. The front camera is just as usable as the main cameras, but some photos are quickly overexposed.

Motorola Moto G13 – Original photos Motorola Moto G13 – Original photos

hardware equipment



In terms of hardware, there is little to complain about with the Moto G13. A Mediatek Helio G85 is installed as the heart and soul of the device, which we already know from other inexpensive smartphones such as the Gigaset GS5 Lite (test report), although it is rather out of place with the Gigaset due to the higher price. Sure – it’s not the strongest processor, but in the Moto G13 it always does its computing work well and in such a way that the smartphone is usually operated smoothly even with light multitasking. It is a chip from 2020, i.e. an outdated processor, which can still be installed in a cheap smartphone like the Moto G13. The performance of 8200 points in the PCmark benchmark is impressive for the price.

What users should keep their hands off with the Moto G13, despite the built-in 4 gigabytes of RAM, are more complex tasks such as 3D games or heavy multitasking. This is proven by the rather mediocre graphics performance of 740 points according to 3Dmark’s “Wild Life”. Apps don’t remain open in the background for too long, but the same applies here: In view of the low price, the existing computing power is okay and the built-in 128 GB of memory is actually quite a lot for the price. Unfortunately, this is the slower eMMC memory.

There isn’t much to complain about in terms of connectivity either. The device supports Bluetooth 5.1, Wifi 5 and 4G/LTE. 5G would have been nice, but more of an exception in this price range. The built-in speaker works in the mono system, so it’s nothing special, but it’s definitely useful. We never noticed anything negative when making calls – the quality was consistently satisfactory, and the person we were talking to could hear us well. The fingerprint sensor is really quick and well placed in our eyes.

Software & Updates



The pure Android at Motorola has always been a strength of the manufacturer for many users. It’s no different here: The Moto G13 works with an only slightly modified version of Android 13 with a reasonably up-to-date security patch from January 2023. In this price range in particular, it is anything but a matter of course that the current Android version is used.

The software is very reminiscent of Google’s Pixel devices in its look and feel, using a slightly different launcher with a few more features. There are some cool features like an express flashlight or quick capture. Motorola does not provide information on how long security updates should be delivered; however, it is usually three years, and it should look similar here.

The only thing that bothered us about Motorola’s software is the unfortunately pre-installed bloatware. Apps like booking.com, Marktguru or Candy Crush have to be uninstalled by users themselves after unpacking if they don’t want to use them.

battery pack



A 5000 mAh battery is installed in the present test device. That’s decent and delivers a stable battery life of around a day and a half in daily use. In PCmark’s battery test, we achieved about 10.5 hours with the Moto G13. There is little to complain about here – only the battery charging speed could be faster, the (thankfully) included power adapter and the smartphone both only support 10 watts. It takes more than two hours for the mobile phone to be charged.

Preis



The Motorola Moto G13 has a recommended retail price (RRP) of 179 euros, but is available in various online shops for less than 150 euros. The device comes in black, rose gold and blue colors. The only memory combination available is 4 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal memory.

Conclusion

