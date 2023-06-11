Motorola Moto G23 in the test: smartphone with lots of memory and a strong battery

Ranked above the entry-level smartphone Motorola Moto G13 (test report), the Moto G23 arouses hopes and desires for better basic equipment. Visually, the differences are minimal if you look at the data sheet, but this also applies to the hardware. Our test report shows whether the Moto G23 is the better alternative to its cheaper sibling and how it fares in everyday use.

Design



The design of the Moto G23 is absolutely identical to its cheaper brother Moto G13 (test report). Motorola uses a simple, elegant, but not boring design language for the cheap smartphone. We found the small, rectangular camera island well placed and designed. Highlighted with an additional plastic ring, the three lenses are highlighted not by their arrangement, which is usual on the market, but by the calm of the rest of the back. Because otherwise we only find the gray Motorola logo and the almost invisible CE marking on the battery cover with a gloss effect.

The front is covered by the 6.5-inch display and has a punch hole for the selfie camera at the top center. The thickness of the edges, which are unfortunately asymmetrical due to the thick lower edge, is still okay, and the device itself is not overly thick at 8.2 mm. On the other hand, the dimensions are generous at 162.7 mm x 74.7 mm, and the weight is rather low for the size at 184 g. This is made possible by the housing, which is largely made of plastic. It doesn’t look classy, ​​but it’s not unusual in this price range. The surfaces are well made, the keys have a solid pressure point, there are no ugly textures or sharp corners. Interesting: Motorola calls the device “water-repellent” on its website, but there is no official IP certification.

Display



The display of the Moto G23 is – surprise – also identical to the Moto G13, and that forces us to classify the built-in panel differently. Because while the low HD resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels is still “okay” in the Moto G13, which is 50 euros cheaper, Full HD should be standard in this price range. On the other hand, we are happier with the refresh rate of 90 Hertz and the still very comfortable size of the IPS panel at 6.5 inches.

The color representation of the IPS display is still good, the brightness is acceptable at 535 cd/m², but not a top value. Nevertheless, the screen is reasonably readable outdoors in direct sunlight. In terms of black levels, however, the LCD cannot keep up with OLED displays, which are also available for less than 200 euros. The display remains perhaps the biggest weakness of the Moto G23.

Camera



The Moto G23 has three lenses: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens (which also serves as a depth sensor) and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Again, we question the usability of the macro lens, claiming that it’s just there for the sake of design. The selfie camera has a pleasing 16 megapixels.

And the cameras are the first fundamental difference to the Moto G13. Even if we don’t want to compare too much with other devices, but look at each smartphone individually and check its advantages and disadvantages: the camera is noticeably and visibly better here. The most obvious improvement is thanks to the wide-angle camera, which proves usable in everyday use with some color smears. The main sensor is also pleasant to use. In daylight, it shoots sharp, scenic photos with a good dynamic range, but a little too little focus on accurate color representation. In the dark it decreases significantly.

Selfies with the front camera are just about usable, but definitely okay for simple video calls. It’s a pity that video recordings on the back only take place at 30 frames per second.

Motorola Moto G23 – Original photos Motorola Moto G23 – Original photos

Furnishing



The driving force behind the Motorola Moto G23 is the MediaTek Helios G85, a literal old acquaintance from 2020 that we’ve already seen in the Moto G13 and many other lower mid-range smartphones. For example, it also works in the Gigaset GS5 Lite (test report) from German production. We already criticized the mediocre performance there, but the same applies again: What is still okay for less money does not actually have to be the case with the Moto G23. Here we would have wished for a slightly better chip from Mediatek, if not a Snapdragon.

However, the working memory is the positive surprise here: a generous 8 gigabytes of RAM are rare in this price range, while the internal memory also has a generous 128 gigabytes. Unfortunately from the much slower eMMC variety, the faster UFS might have been in there. For wireless networks, the Moto G23 supports a maximum of Wifi 5 (IEEE 802.11ac), but Bluetooth 5.1. We searched in vain for the fast 5G – that would also have been included in the price, as the older Redmi Note 10 5G (test report) shows.

The phone quality is good as expected, the speakers are mediocre like the Moto G13 and just about usable. We don’t expect a miracle here – not even with the fingerprint scanner integrated in the power button, although it unlocks quite quickly.

Motorola Moto G23 – photo gallery Motorola Moto G23 – photo gallery

Software & Updates



Motorola delivers the Moto G23 with Android 13, the current security patch was from March 2023 at the time of testing – there’s room for improvement! However, we value Motorola’s knowledge of Android with its very clean user interface compared to other manufacturers. There is still a bit of bloatware in addition to the normal Google apps, but the pre-installed apps such as Booking.com can be uninstalled without any problems. Motorola promises major updates for three years, so theoretically you should still be able to enjoy the Moto G23 up to Android 16.

battery pack



The battery installed in the Moto G23 is 5000 mAh and does not deviate a bit from the specifications of its “smaller” brother. However, the battery life is decent: In the PCmark battery test, the device lasted 10.5 hours. In daily use, two days without charging are possible if not used excessively. The Moto G23 should usually last a day. A charger is available. With the included power adapter, the cell phone charges with 30 watts, which fills the battery in just under an hour.

Preis



The recommended retail price for the Moto G23 is 230 euros; the device is available on the open market for as little as 180 euros. The device is available in three chic colors: Matt anthracite (Matte Charcoal), glossy white (Pearl White) or light blue with metallic effect (Steel Blue).

Conclusion



All in all, there is no denying that the Moto G23 is still a decent smartphone with a generally acceptable configuration. It offers a lot for the money and only disappoints in a few areas. The properties that we described as borderline in the Moto G13 – i.e. the outdated processor and the low display resolution – are nevertheless shifted into the negative in the perception due to the higher price – perhaps more than Motorola originally expected.