The Moto G73 offers powerful hardware and ample equipment for its price range. Only the camera setup offers a little less, but it can offer very good connectivity.

The Motorola Moto G73 With powerful hardware and solid equipment, it is positioned quite price-consciously in the current smartphone middle class. In terms of price, it already starts 294,00€ on Gomibo.de.

Specifications of the Motorola Moto G73

Motorola Moto G73

Display 6.5″, 2400 x 1080 Pixel, IPS, 120 Hz Bildwiederholfrequenz processor Dimensity 930, Octa-Core, 2,2 GHz graphics chip IMG BXM-8-256 RAM 8 GB Internal memory 256 GB, microSD-Slot Camera 50.0 MP, f/​1.8, phase comparison AF

8.0 MP, f/2.2, wide angle front camera 16MP, f/2.4 battery pack 5000 mAh, 30 Watt connectivity 5G, Hybrid SIM (dual SIM or memory expansion), NFC, WLAN 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/A-GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/QZSS/Galileo, USB Type-C 2.0 Features side fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers Dimensions / Weight 161.4 x 73.8 x 8.3mm operating system Android 13

Solides IPS Display mit 120 Hz

Die 6.7-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) The Motorola Moto G73 may not replace a cinema screen, but it’s sharp enough to enjoy your favorite YouTube videos and cat videos with acceptable quality. The adaptive 120Hz refresh rate is state-of-the-art and enables very smooth scrolling without your eyes breaking into tears.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder

Motorola chose a mixture of glass and plastic for the design of the Moto G73. The back is made of sturdy plastic, which is available in different colors. The camera is arranged in a rectangular camera module – quite imaginative, isn’t it? The design might not be for everyone, but hey, it’s a smartphone, not a work of art.

More than enough power for everyday use

With a Mediatek Dimensity 920 Octa-Core and up to 2.2 GHz including 8 GB RAM the Moto G73 offers enough power to handle all everyday tasks. You can browse social media, read email, and surf the web with ease, but don’t expect it to run the latest high-end games on the highest settings with high frame rates. Nevertheless, we get a lot of performance here for the price.

The memory falls with it 256 GB more than lavish and can even be expanded thanks to the MicroSD slot.

Let the photographer career wait

The camera equipment of the Moto G73 is quite solid – as long as you concentrate on the main sensor. The setup only offers one unspecified 50 MP main sensor with a fast f/1.8 aperture and a 8 MP Ultraweitwinkel. The main camera will take more than decent photos and the ultra-wide-angle camera will expand the recording area, but will make significant compromises in quality compared to the main sensor. The 16 MP front camera suitable for selfies and video calls.

Professional photographers certainly won’t be impressed, but it’s more than sufficient for snapshots in between.

Energy for a day, but not a trip around the world

The battery of the Moto G73 has a capacity of 5.000 mAh, which is enough to keep the device alive for at least a demanding day of normal use, and will also last well into day two depending on your usage profile. It’s not groundbreaking, but at least you don’t have to lug around a power bank all the time.

If the battery is empty, you can take it with you 30W fully charged again very quickly.

Conclusion: Is the Motorola Moto G73 worth it?

On paper, the hardware can convince us very well, always in view of the starting price of €300, mind you. The processor offers more than sufficient performance and, above all, the connectivity is very solid with WLAN 6, NFC, dual SIM and Bluetooth 5.3. Only the slimmed-down camera setup and the USB-C connection according to the USB 2.0 standard leave a somewhat bland aftertaste.