Motorola razr 40 ultra, features and price of the folding…

Motorola announced its new foldable smartphones today, among which the flagship Motorola razr 40 ultra offers a truly huge external screen. Enough to surround the external cameras and become an excellent tool not only for reading notifications, but also a convenience for photographs and videos, and more. Let’s find out together all the news of Motorola razr 40 ultra – and the price of this new device.

Motorola razr 40 ultra, features and price of the foldable

The motorola razr 40 ultra is the thinnest foldable in the industry, with a thickness of only 7 mm when it’s closed. It has an ultra-pocketable design, which recalls the classic razr from the 2000s. But it is immensely more powerful, with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which guarantees high performance and 5G connectivity. The battery from 3.800 mAh offers enough battery life for the whole day and supports 30-watt fast charging.

The strong point of the motorola razr 40 ultra is its own 6.9 inch internal display, with a Full HD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It is a pOLED panel, which folds in half without leaving any marks. The display also supports HDR10+ technology, which improves the contrasts and colors of multimedia content.

But that’s not all: the motorola razr 40 ultra has also the largest external display of any foldable. It is a panel 3.6 inch, with a 144Hz refresh rate and a protection in Gorilla Glass Diet. This display allows you to interact with your smartphone without opening it, viewing notifications, controlling music, taking selfies and much more.

Top technology

The motorola razr 40 ultra also offers new ways to use thanks to technology Flex View, which allows you to bend your smartphone at different angles and use it as a tripod. By doing so, you can exploit the potential of its cameras: one on the main external screen from 12 MP with f/1.5 aperture and optical stabilization, an ultra wide rear from 13 MP with macro function and one on the internal screen and 32 MP. The cameras are equipped with artificial intelligence and advanced features, such as face tracking, gestures, auto-smile capture and photo-booth.

There is also no audio Dolby Atmos, which allows you to use Spatial Sound by Moto for a better music and video experience.

The motorola razr 40 ultra is based on Android 13 with the MyUX 5 interface, which offers a customizable and smooth experience. The smartphone also has a side fingerprint reader, support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC. The motorola razr 40 ultra will be available in three colors: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue and Viva Magenta – the Pantone color of the year.

Motorola razr 40 ultra: price and availability

motorola razr 40 ultra arrives in Italy at the price of 1199 euro starting June 1st and with the promo “Display Protected”customers who buy the new razr 40 ultra between June 1, 2023 and July 31, 2023 will get one year of free screen protection.

Motorola razr 40 ultra was announced along with two other interesting smartphones – motorola razr 40 and motorola edge 40 Viva Magenta edition. At the links, more information.