Home Technology Motorola Rollable Smartphone & Lenovo Rollable Notebook MWC 2023 – Technikfaultier
Technology

Motorola Rollable Smartphone & Lenovo Rollable Notebook MWC 2023 – Technikfaultier

by admin
Motorola Rollable Smartphone & Lenovo Rollable Notebook MWC 2023 – Technikfaultier

Definitely one of the highlights of this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​the two rollable concept devices from Lenovo/Motorola, a smartphone and a laptop. With the laptop, more of the display is hidden under the keyboard, making 12.7 inches and a format of 4:3 15.3 inches in 9:16. With the smartphone, more of the display is hidden on the back, which can also serve as a display for notifications or as a view finder for the main camera and, if necessary, makes 5 inches in 15:9, 6.5 inches in 21:9.

See also  HomePod 2 out of the box｜The sound of the 2nd generation is better than the 1st generation? Stereo combined Atmos effect comparable to Soundbar? 5 major new functions in one article

You may also like

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6...

Tech Diary — March 2023

At school with Minecraft, Google Earth and 5G

Microsoft reveals that it will add more convenient...

Google’s VPN is (almost) free for everyone: what...

Call of Duty： Mobile 被 Warzone Mobile 淘汰...

Get a €25 Amazon voucher for free –...

Google’s VPN is (almost) free for everyone: what...

OWC Atlas Pro/ Atlas Ultra memory card out...

Test drive in the Nio EL7

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy