Definitely one of the highlights of this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​the two rollable concept devices from Lenovo/Motorola, a smartphone and a laptop. With the laptop, more of the display is hidden under the keyboard, making 12.7 inches and a format of 4:3 15.3 inches in 9:16. With the smartphone, more of the display is hidden on the back, which can also serve as a display for notifications or as a view finder for the main camera and, if necessary, makes 5 inches in 15:9, 6.5 inches in 21:9.

