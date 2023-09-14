Motorola Unveils New Edge 40 Neo, g84 5G, and g54 5G Phones with Vegan Leather Finishes

Motorola Unveils New Phone Lineup with Vegan Leather Finishes

London – Motorola has introduced a new lineup of phones, including the Edge 40 Neo, g84 5G, and g54 5G, which have already hit the market in EMEA and are set to make their way to the UK in mid-September. These devices feature vegan leather finishes and a range of Pantone Select color options.

The highlight of the three phones is the Edge 40 Neo, boasting a slim 7.76mm body with curved edges and IP68 water resistance, making it perfect for users concerned about accidental water damage or dirt infiltration. The phone also features a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7030 wafer and the latest Android 13 operating system, the Edge 40 Neo is set to deliver smooth and efficient performance. Additionally, the phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that can be quickly charged from 0-50% in just 15 minutes.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Edge 40 Neo includes a 50MP Superpixel sensor, promising improved automatic night vision features. It also offers a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 32MP front-facing selfie camera, ensuring an exceptional photography experience.

Motorola has also emphasized its commitment to sustainability with the Edge 40 Neo. The phone will be shipped in 100% plastic-free packaging and will have a 100% plant-based casing. Moreover, the Pantone partnership ensures that the Edge 40 Neo will be available in two appealing color options, Soothing Sea and Caneel Bay, with a vegan leather finish.

The Moto g84 5G features a 6.5-inch pOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. It incorporates a 50MP Super Pixel sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16MP selfie camera. Additionally, it is IP54 certified, powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform, supports Dolby Atmos, and boasts a fast-charging 5000mAh battery. The phone will also feature the Pantone Color of the Year: Viva Magenta.

The Moto g54 5G, similar to the g84 5G but slightly smaller, comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that can run up to 240Hz when low-latency mode is enabled. It features Dolby Atmos support, a 50MP quad-pixel sensor, and a 16MP selfie camera. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, the g54 5G also sports a 5000mAh battery that supports quick charging. The device will be available either in a matte finish or a vegan leather finish for its special edition.

The Edge 40 Neo starts at £299.99, while the Moto g84 5G starts at £249.99, and the Moto g54 5G starts at £179.99. These phones are already available in EMEA and will launch in the UK in mid-September, catering to consumers seeking phones with innovative features and sustainable materials.

