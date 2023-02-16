Aloy is here again! But this time it’s a supporting role. Sony’s latest VR virtual reality device PS VR2 debut game “Horizon Call of the Mountain” (Horizon Call of the Mountain) is expected to be launched simultaneously on February 22. This is a quick and thunder-free sharing before listing.

Change the platform, change the protagonist. The player takes on the role of the new protagonist “Lias”; he was a Calgar soldier in the past, and had various conflicts with Aloy’s shortcomings. This time, he has to bear the shameful past and go deep into the territory of Calgar and Nora to embark on a journey of redemption.

As one of the first games, “Call of Horizon Mountain” is a masterpiece well-known to players. It tries its best to make full use of PS VR2’s various performances in terms of game quality, operation, and combat, and it includes a wide variety of terrains.all about 20 hoursThe operation content is sufficient.

This is a hill climbing game. Get your…arms ready, let’s go!

“Horizon: Call of the Mountain” developers are familiar old friends

“Horizon: Call of the Mountain” is a joint production of “Horizon” series developer Guerrilla Games and responsible for assisting VR virtual reality Firesprite.

If you are a little new to Firesprite, you may have heard of Sony Liverpool Studio (SCE Studio Liverpool), and the “Wipeout” series.

Psygnosis, the developer of the “Wipeout” series, was bought by Sony in 1999 and turned into Liverpool Studio; in 2012, Liverpool Studio was disbanded by Sony, and some former employees established Firesprite in the same year, and was finally bought back by Sony in 2021.

After Firesprite was established in 2012, it assisted in the development of “The PlayRoom” and “Run Sackboy!” in the PS4 era. Run” and “The PlayRoom VR” and other works.

At the beginning of the game, Lias was escorted by Kawad and Hamy to Awakening of Dawn, but the ship was capsized due to the attack of mechanical beasts along the way, leaving you alone to go.

This is a good opening, the familiar mechanical beasts of the “Horizon” series appear here, including the signature long-necked beast.

Through the immersion brought by PS VR2 vision and Tempest 3D AudioTech stereo, even if you directly use the stereo headphones that come with the original factory, it is still shocking enough for players who are familiar with and like VR virtual reality.

“Call of the Horizon Mountain” does not have an obvious novice teaching period, mainly relying on the content to gradually deepen the operation complexity. Take the most frequent climb in the game as an example.

At the beginning, you just need to climb with both hands, then you will add a pickaxe and go straight up the mountain wall, then you will add jumps and use a pickaxe to climb with bare hands, and then you will continue to add hooks… a The whole concept of extreme fitness king.

But no matter how the limit is, it is the protagonist, not you.

move

In addition to the more common operations, what is impressive this time is that the mobile uses the compound operation of button + swipe. In other words, if you have to walk a few steps, you just shake the controller a few times.

The other dodge is the way of pressing the button + quickly shaking the controller left and right.

In addition, because the PS VR2 Sense controller supports hand motion detection, it can be used to make some interesting hand motions, such as thumbs and V-shaped gestures.

fighting.

The battle of “Call of the Horizon Mountain” is mainly based on bows and arrows. There are a wide variety of bow and arrow ammunition in the “Horizon” series, and here are some. Everything is fine, but I shot too much, and my hands are a little sore… huh.

The monsters in the game are also very sincere. Destroyer, Stormhawk, Flameclaw, and Thunderfang will almost all touch one round.

Incidentally, because “Call of the Horizon Mountain” is full of climbing and fighting monsters at every turn, the system actually provides many system assistance options, such as preventing falling while climbing, automatic filling of bows and arrows, aiming assistance, damage range and strength etc. For players who are prone to 3D dizziness, it is recommended to make more use of it.

In addition to climbing mountains, fighting, collecting props, making props, eating apples to replenish physical strength, there are various hands-on activities with adventure designs along the way, such as paint on the side of the road for you to graffiti on the mountain wall, or tambourines and pan flutes …all kinds of little things for you to touch here and there.

Another highlight of “The Call of the Horizon Mountains” is the magnificent scenery connected by mountains; slow down, the world is not short of time, it is not bad to see the scenery and take some photos to capture it.

It is worth mentioning that the eye detection and eye tracking in the PS VR2 setting stage can confirm the player’s line of sight, give a clearer picture line of sight, and even narrow the field of view. Take narrowing the field of view as an example. During swaying or some violent scenes, the surrounding area of ​​the line of sight will be masked with dark colors to avoid excessive field of view.

This is a soup dumpling, it must be emphasized.

Call of Horizon Mountain is a demo game that does its job

In conclusion, Call of Horizon Mountain is a competent demonstration game.

Can it be the motivation to buy PS VR2? Hmm…see yourself.

As mentioned earlier, “Call of the Horizon Mountain” made full use of all the functions of PS VR2, and started from the theme of AAA masterpieces, showing the potential of adapting VR games from various aspects such as system and combat.

Incidentally, based on the PS VR2, it is not possible to play while charging, and it has to be turned off and charged for a rest after playing continuously for 3 to 4 hours. Here it is strongly recommended to take a break in about 30 minutes, and you can recharge by the way~

Although PS VR2 has reduced weight again, for players who are more sensitive or prone to dizziness, there will still be unavoidable discomfort with the headset. It is also strongly recommended to take more rest, avoid turning your head too frequently, and play in a relaxed state.

PlayStation VR2 is expected to go on sale in Taiwan on February 22, with a suggested retail price of NT$18,880 for a stand-alone unit. The content includes PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controller and stereo headphones.

In addition, the “PlayStation VR2 “Call of the Horizon Mountain” Combo Pack” has a suggested retail price of NT$ 20,480, and the surrounding “PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Charging Stand” is NT$ 1,580.