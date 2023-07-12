Home » Mountain hiking? The GeoResQ app becomes free for everyone’s safety
It’s time for new uses of technology in Italy. Following the first test phase of IT-Alert, another security-related novelty arrives. This time it refers to Mountain hikingwhich will be more secure using the GeoResQ app.

In this regard, as can be read in a statement published on 10 July 2023 on the official portal of the Ministry of Tourism, now “the mountain rescue app becomes free for everyone“. The Ministry of Tourism says that this “it means putting safety first to guarantee everyone the opportunity to enjoy mountain activities with the full awareness of having a direct line to rescuers in case of need“.

All this is possible thanks to an agreement also with Cai and CNSAS (Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico), given that they have developed and published the application. In the description of the latter in the main digital stores we read that “is a completely free geolocation and rescue request forwarding service dedicated to all mountain-goers and outdoor sports enthusiasts“.

In short, this allows “determine your geographical location, to carry out the real-time tracking of your excursionsguarantees the archiving of their routes on the dedicated portal, and, if necessary, the forwarding of alarms and requests for assistance through the GeoResQ operations centres, where the Alpine Rescue operators work shifts“.

The only requirements are that “you must own a smartphone that must be equipped with GPS antenna and telephone SIM enabled for data traffic. A sufficient mirror of the sky visible for the GPS antenna and the data connection are essential prerequisites for a complete functioning of the system“.

In any case, until today the use of the app was free only for CAI members, but now everyone can use it for free. To download this app to your smartphone, which can send alarms and requests for help to the emergency call center in emergencies, you may want to go to the Google Play Store (for Android devices) or the Apple App Store (for iPhones and iPads).

