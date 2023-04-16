Movie finally has a release date

Minecraft is coming to cinemas! While the plans are anything but new, it’s still unclear when the film will be released. That has now changed.

The Super Mario movie currently in cinemas is the best proof that video games can also work on the big screen. Minecraft will probably not be implemented as an animated film, but in the form of a live-action adaptation. It remains to be seen whether this is really such a good idea.

Many details are still unclear at this point in time. Since Warner Bros. has been working on the Minecraft film for almost ten years, there was probably disagreement among those responsible as to which direction the whole thing should go.

According to media reports, the associated script has been completely discarded at least once in the meantime. Jared Hess, known among other things from Napoleon Dynamite, is now on board as a director to finally finalize the project. In addition, Jason Momoa (Aquaman) is said to slip into a role that has not yet been specified.

While there’s no confirmed plot information yet, at least we now know when the movie is set to hit theaters. Namely on April 4, 2025. So we have to be patient for almost two more years. Provided that the plans don’t change again until then.

