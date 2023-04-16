Home » Movie finally has a release date
Technology

Movie finally has a release date

by admin
Movie finally has a release date

Minecraft is coming to cinemas! While the plans are anything but new, it’s still unclear when the film will be released. That has now changed.

Image: Mojang

The Super Mario movie currently in cinemas is the best proof that video games can also work on the big screen. Minecraft will probably not be implemented as an animated film, but in the form of a live-action adaptation. It remains to be seen whether this is really such a good idea.

Many details are still unclear at this point in time. Since Warner Bros. has been working on the Minecraft film for almost ten years, there was probably disagreement among those responsible as to which direction the whole thing should go.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.

YouTube privacy policy

If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated.

According to media reports, the associated script has been completely discarded at least once in the meantime. Jared Hess, known among other things from Napoleon Dynamite, is now on board as a director to finally finalize the project. In addition, Jason Momoa (Aquaman) is said to slip into a role that has not yet been specified.

While there’s no confirmed plot information yet, at least we now know when the movie is set to hit theaters. Namely on April 4, 2025. So we have to be patient for almost two more years. Provided that the plans don’t change again until then.

See also  NVIDIA Launches RTX 4090 / 4080 Flagship Laptop GPU Starting at US$1999

Quelle: Eurogamer

3.8
4
votes

Article Rating

You may also like

ASUS’s first handheld game console “ROG Ally” is...

Is the E-SUV with front-wheel drive sufficient for...

The legendary player Winamp will land on Android...

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Ceph Storage at Risk:...

Efficiency has been upgraded again! The latest driver...

Microsoft adds Bing AI to SwiftKey input method

Meta Quest 2: Saturn deal for VR headset...

Cristina D’Avena, from the initials of cartoons to...

WebChatGPT, a Chrome extension that cracks the time...

Testing the TECKNET TK-PC009, a good 100W charger

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy