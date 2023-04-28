Movie mode to play style and save time in post-production Sony 483g full-frame vlog artifact – 20230429 – Supplement – Daily Ming Pao

Just looking at the body of the Sony ZV-E1, you may feel familiar. In fact, the brand has launched several vlog cameras with a similar format, including the ZV-1 with a 1-inch sensor, the ZV-E10 with an APS-C sensor, and this time the full-frame ZV-E1. The ZV-E1 weighs 483 grams with the battery, which is lighter than the previous Sony A7C (509 grams), which is light as a selling point. It is especially suitable for shooting and production that pursues lightness and has considerable requirements for image quality, such as travel vlogs.

Low pixel high sensitivity 15+ level dynamic range

Sony launched the A7SIII known as the “King of Movie Camera” a few years ago, and this ZV-E1 also has similar specifications: 12.1 million effective pixels, low pixels in exchange for high light-sensitivity performance, and the ISO expansion range of still images is 40 to 409,600, and 80 to 409,600 for the film. The new-generation BIONZ XR image processing engine has an 8-fold increase in performance compared to the previous generation, significantly enhancing sensitivity, gradient rendering, color reproduction, and low-noise performance. ZV-E1 can record high-quality 4K video in 10 bit 4:2:2 format, up to 4K 60p, and can upscale to 4K 120p through Creators’ Cloud to obtain smooth 5x slow-motion video. And up to 15+ stops of dynamic range, allowing users to capture natural images in various light and dark environments without losing highlight or shadow details.

The Cinematic Vlog function of ZV-E1 is very useful for those who are hard-working or lazy in post-production. Users can choose different looks and moods effects to adjust the picture tone and skin tone of the portrait, and also decide the speed of auto-focus switching between subjects, matching the widescreen aspect ratio (2.35:1) and adding black stripes on the top and bottom of the image, Instantly produce cinematic effects.

Sony’s autofocus system has always been reliable. In addition to chasing eyes, chasing cars and chasing animals, this new machine has especially enhanced AI applications. For example, the subject shape data is used to learn to recognize actions. By estimating the body posture, the position of the body, head and eyes can be analyzed, and the subject can be locked and tracked even if the subject is facing away from the camera. The AI ​​system can even distinguish between multiple people in different poses, enabling reliable focus tracking even in the most complex frames. The camera is also equipped with a multi-face recognition function, which automatically adjusts the bokeh when taking group photos to ensure that the different recognized faces are in focus.

Centering the subject Breathing Compensation Focus Smoothing

Another new feature is the automatic framing of artificial intelligence videos, which has the effect of centering people in mobile phone video conferencing. After the AI ​​recognizes the subject, it automatically crops the picture to keep the subject in the middle of the picture. Even if the subject keeps moving around, there is no need to move the camera. AI will continuously adjust the composition smoothly. It is very suitable for shooting interviews, music performances, cooking and other subjects, as well as “auto The YouTuber who directed and acted. The breathing compensation function suppresses image shift, maintains a consistent viewing angle, and achieves smooth focusing.

In terms of shock resistance, the ZV-E1 has a built-in stabilization unit and gyro sensor, coupled with an improved algorithm, to achieve 5 levels of stabilization. The camera’s “Dynamic Active Mode Image Stabilization” function can also be combined with AI’s subject recognition technology to automatically keep the subject in the center of the screen smoothly during handheld shooting, so that the photographer does not need to be distracted to compose the picture, and do his best to complete the video content. No wonder many YouTubers call it a new generation of vlogging artifacts.

■Sony ZV-E1 specifications

Photosensitive element: 12.1 million pixel full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS

Screen: 3-inch side flip touch LCD

ISO: 40 to 409,600 (extended)

Storage: SD card

Shutter: 1/8000s-30s

Continuous shooting: 10fps

Focus points: 425 (fast hybrid autofocus)

Power: about 570 photos or 140 minutes of video

Others: Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type C, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, Mic-in

Volume (net machine): 121×71.9×54.3mm

Weight (net machine with battery): about 483g

Price: $16,990 (net) / $19,490 (body with 28-60mm zoom lens)

