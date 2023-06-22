movie review with Jennifer Lawre…

Among the strands most sacrificed by the recent upheavals of the distribution structures and by social and cultural changes, there is undoubtedly the American demented comedy. A sub-genre that has its roots in a real masterpiece like Animal House Of John Landis (recently returned to the hall) up to the various American Pie, 40 year old virgin, Suxbad – Three chins above the fur e Very pregnant, who have in common not only a taste for the most goliardic and coarse laughter, but also an extremely libertine approach to sexuality. In today’s panorama that is particularly attentive to these issues, the arrival of di Girlfriend for rent (No Hard Feelings the original title), starring a bubbly Jennifer Lawrence grappling with a decidedly unconventional relationship.

In fact, the already Oscar-winning actress plays the enterprising bartender Maddie, who is willing to do anything to not lose the family home in Montauk. However, the increasingly meager finances of her young woman lead to the seizure of her car, which for her is also a fundamental second source of income as an Uber driver. Desperate for her growing financial difficulties, Maddie comes across a curious announcement from Mr and Mrs Becker (Laura Benanti e Matthew Broderick), looking for a mature and uninhibited girl to move her son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) before college starts. The task of the sensual Maddie is apparently very simple, that is to make the awkward and inexperienced Percy lose his virginity. However, the reality is quite different, as the boy prefers the emotional and sentimental connection to the physical one.

Rented Girlfriend: Jennifer Lawrence at the center of a rom-com poised between eroticism and generational clash

Jennifer Lawrence confirms herself as a counter-current and unpredictable actress, lending herself with generosity and abnegation (even in the role of producer) to a rather slippery story and not entirely in line with the woke ideology currently in vogue. Thanks also to the precious support in the direction and screenplay of Gene Stupnitsky (already behind the camera for some episodes of The Office), the Hollywood star literally loads himself on his shoulder Girlfriend for rentbecoming at the same time the comic driving force, the sentimental center of gravity and the moral point of view.

A more itchy first part, all focused on the contrast between Maddie’s unscrupulous eroticism and Percy’s healthy principles, emblem of Generation Z, is followed by a deeper central phase, in which an ever stronger and sweeter relationship is established between the two . Nothing new under the sun: the extroverted and dissolute girl who discovers the merits of a solid and lasting relationship, while on the contrary the more rigid and introverted boy slowly learns to let go. The main merit of Girlfriend for rent it’s not originality, but Gene Stupnitsky’s ability to rework a well-tested canvas, making use of effective and sharp writing.

The strength of secondary personalities

While Girlfriend for rent Waves between sexy comedy and the more classic rom-com, Gene Stupnitsky stages a real generational clash. On the one hand the millennials, more prone to fun, sex and a practical approach to life, but at the same time eternally dissatisfied, politically incorrect (emblematic is the moment in which Maddie is accused of homophobia for a few words out of place) and already considered old from later generations; on the other the aforementioned Generation Z, represented by inclusive and environmentally conscious young people, more attracted by virtual reality than by sex («But fucking is no longer in fashion?» asks Maddie discouraged) and with little self-confidence.

Moving along this direction, Gene Stupnitsky enriches the story with various secondary characters, who even with a few minutes available prove to be functional and well characterized. This is the case of Mr and Mrs Becker, who behave exactly the opposite of James Woods e Kathleen Turner it is The Garden of the Virgin Suicides while being equally disturbing, Maddie’s real friends and Percy’s apprehensive ex babysitter, worried about the behavior of the character played by Jennifer Lawrence. Another arrow in the bow of a film capable of starting from an extremely simple subject (a real advertisement that appeared on Craigslist) and then spreading like wildfire within American society.

Rent Girlfriend: Does it matter or not?

Girlfriend for rent finds the right mix between eroticism, light-heartedness, romanticism and reflection, moving with ease between making out and far from obvious arguments about gentrification. Despite the commitment of Jennifer Lawrence (protagonist of a full nude scene), sex is always told more than shown, but Andrew Barth Feldman (young actor to keep an eye on) is able to convey the typical embarrassment mixed with curiosity of the first erotic experiences and act as comic shoulder to his more famous colleague, increasingly multifaceted and versatile.

Between misunderstandings, revelations, role reversals and quite predictable turns, we arrive at a surprisingly successful epilogue, which while bringing out a clear and crystalline moral manages to avoid the traps of rhetoric, do-gooders and boredom. The icing on the cake of a courageous and reckless project, which for various reasons constantly seems to be in the worst place at the wrong time, but nevertheless succeeds in the difficult aim of entertaining with intelligence but without intellectualism. As the credits roll, the feeling remains that we have finally reconciled with an incorrect and edgy comedy that has been missing from the mainstream scene for too many years, and at the same time it is inevitable to seek an answer to the real catchphrase of Girlfriend for rent: count or not count?

Girlfriend for rent is scheduled in Italian theaters from June 21, distributed by Eagle Pictures.