In the film Fall, also available in Italy from the end of 2022, there were too many profanity, so many that in the USA it would have been released with an R rating (forbidden to children under 17). Not being able to reshoot all the offending scenes, the producers used TrueSync, the artificial intelligence of Flawless, to correct 35 words and resynchronize the movement of the lips of the actresses and actors. And the film was released as PG13, which is our VM14. As seen in the video, TrueSync can do the same with dubbing: the actor recites in his language, then the AI ​​adapts facial expressions to those needed in various countries, from Spanish to Japanese.

by Emanuele Capone