What to see tonight on TV? Even today, we’re here to answer this question, and to provide you with useful tips for an evening of entertainment and relaxation. In prime time on Canale 5, come back Maria De Filippi with the evening of his Amiciwhile Rai 1 responds with a new appointment with The Masked Singer. Space also for environmental study with Eden – A planet to savebroadcast at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several options regarding the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 at 21:20 airs the timeless Jurassic Park Of Steven Spielbergwhile Rai 3 proposes The things I didn’t tell you Of William Nicholson. The proposal from Rete 4, which broadcasts in succession, is also excellent The king of Kings e Collateral Beauty. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on April 8, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – The masked singer (show)

00:50 – Hello male (talk show)

Rai 2

21:20 – FBI (television series, season 5 episode 8)

10:10pm – FBI International (television series, season 2 episode 7)

11.00 pm – Sports Sunday (sports column)

01:00 – TG 2 Dossier (current events)

01:50 – TG 2 Storie: Stories of the week (current events)

Rai 3

21:20 – The things I didn’t tell you (film by William Nicholson, 2018)

11:10 pm – TG 3 Mondo (current news)

11.35 pm – TG 3 Agenda of the world (column)

11.40pm – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)

11.45pm – The right place (column)

00:40 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:45 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

00:55 – Happy Hour (film by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, 2015)

Network 4

21:20 – The king of kings (film by Nicholas Ray, 1961)

00:50 – Collateral Beauty (film di David Frankel, 2016)

Channel 5

21:20 – Amici (talent show)

00:45 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Jurassic Park (film di Steven Spielberg, 1993)

11.50pm – Pressing (sports section)

01:50 – Open studio – The day (sports column)

the 7

21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)

00:30 – TG La 7 (news)

00:40 – Antechamber with a view (directory)

00:50 – On air (news)

01:30 – Like – Everything you like (column)

TV 8

21:30 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel (real TV)

10.45pm – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (cooking show)

01:15 – Guess who (film by Kevin Rodney Sullivan, 2015)

New ones

21:25 – The Passion of the Christ (film by Mel Gibson, 2004)

11:50 pm – My name is Nobody (film by Tonino Valerii, 1973)

Rai Movie

21:10 – I marry you but not too much (film by Gabriele Pignotta, 2014)

10:55 pm – It never rains at Tor Bella Monaca (film by Marco Bocci, 2019)

00:40 – Good People (film by Henrik Ruben Genz, 2014)

Iris

21:00 – The rule of suspicion (film by Roger Donaldson, 2003)

11:25pm – A Perfect Crime (film by Andrew Davis, 1998)

01:35 – The shape of deception (film by Brian Skiba, 2014)

Cielo

21:15 – The lady of the game (film by Anna Brasi, 1998)

23:15 – Prostitution in Korea – A hidden reality (documentary)

00:15 – Sex Life (documentario)

01:00 – Love and sex in Scandinavia (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – 211 – Robbery in progress (film by York Shackleton, 2018)

22:50 – Red Lights (film by Rodrigo Cortés, 2012)

00:40 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:45 – Post Mortem (film di Péter Bergendy, 2020)

Rai 5

21:15 – Homer never cries (show)

10:45 pm – Characters looking for an actor (column)

11.15pm – Symphony of the Seasons (musical)

00:40 – Classic Albums (rubrica)

01:30 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:35 – Art Night (documentario)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.