movies, series and programs to see on August 1st…

What to see tonight on TV? As always we are here to answer this question, and to give you useful advice for your evening. Starting at 21:25, Rai 1 continues programming the episodes of the first season of Hotel Portofinowhile Canale 5 responds with the television miniseries Father Pio. Finally, don’t miss the appointment with the musical show Radio Norba – Cornetto Battiti Livebroadcast at 21:20 on Italia 1.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. TV 8 proposes in succession Dance with wolves e Cruel Intentions – First rule don’t fall in lovewhile Iris dedicates the evening to western with The night of the ambush e Sfida a White Buffalo. Lastly, the proposal by Rai Movie, which programmes All the money in the world Of Ridley Scott e Operation Valkyrie Of Bryan Singer. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on August 1, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – Hotel Portofino (television series, season 1 episodes 3-4)

11.30pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

11:35 pm – The cliff of mysteries (television series, season 1 episodes 5-6)

01:35 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 2

21:20 – Sleepless nights, kisses for breakfast (film by Francesco Mandelli, 2021)

23:00 – Bar Stella (show)

00:05 – The missing star (film by Gianni Amelio, 2006)

Rai 3

21:20 – Filorosso (current events)

00:00 – TG 3 Summer night line (column)

00:30 – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)

00:40 – Source of life (book)

Network 4

9:25 pm – East New York (TV series, season 1 episodes 1-2)

11.40pm – Pasqualino Settebellezze (film by Lina Wertmüller, 1975)

Channel 5

21:20 – Padre Pio (television miniseries)

00:30 – X-People (rubrica)

01:00 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Radio Norba – Cornetto Battiti Live (musical)

00:30 – Annabelle 3 (film on Gary Dauberman, 2019)

the 7

20:35 – On air Summer (current events)

11:15pm – The Thin Red Line (film by Terrence Malick, 1998)

TV 8

21:30 – Dances with wolves (television series, season 4 episodes 3-4)

00:30 – Cruel Intentions – First rule don’t fall in love (film by Roger Kumble, 1999)

New ones

21:25 – I go back and change my life (film by Carlo Vanzina, 2015)

11:40 pm – Hannah (film by Joe Wright, 2011)

01:45 – Border Security – Nothing to declare (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – All the money in the world (film by Ridley Scott, 2017)

11:30 pm – Operation Valkyrie (film by Bryan Singer, 2008)

01:35 – Magnolia (film on Paul Thomas Anderson, 1999)

Iris

21:00 – The night of the ambush (film by Robert Mulligan, 1968)

11:20 pm – Challenge to White Buffalo (film by J. Lee Thompson, 1977)

01:20 – The last word – The true story of Dalton Trumbo (film by Jay Roach, 2015)

Cielo

21:15 – I, Frankenstein (film di James Marsh, 2018)

11:15 pm – Emilienne (film by Guy Casaril, 1975)

01:00 – Le Pornographe (film by Bertrand Bonello, 2001)

Rai 4

21:20 – The evil angel – Brightburn (film by David Yarovesky, 2019)

22:50 – Captive State (film di Rupert Wyatt, 2019)

00:45 – Narcos: Mexico (television series, season 2 episode 2)

01:55 – Above Suspicion (film di Phillip Noyce, 2019)

Rai 5

21:15 – Parasite (film di Bong Joon-ho, 2019)

23:30 – Classic albums (rubrica)

00:30 – Damon Albarn, a Pop story (documentary)

01:20 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:25 – Academies – Learning the art (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

