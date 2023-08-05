movies, series and programs to see on August 5th…

What to see tonight on TV? As always we are here to answer this question. In the early evening on Canale 5 a new appointment with The show of recordswhile La 7 responds with the cultural and environmental analysis of Eden – A planet to save.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 offers the timeless in succession ET the extra-terrestrial Of Steven Spielberg e Police Academy 2 – First missionwhile Rete 4 replies with Traveling with dad Of Alberto Sordi e What’s your sign? Of Sergio Corbucci. Lastly, the proposal by Rai 2, which broadcasts the thriller, should be mentioned The pool boyOf Rolfe Kanefsky. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on August 5, 2023

Choose NOW TV – International TV Series, Shows, Most Anticipated Movies, Sky Sports

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for… The next generation of our best-selling streaming device – 50% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick…Less clutter, more control – With Alexa Voice Remote you can use your voice to search and launch the… Home theater quality sound with Dolby Atmos format support – Pictures will come to life with the enveloping…

Rai 1

21:25 – Special In his image (column)

11.20pm – The ways of friendship Ravenna – Jerash Pompei (musical)

01:05 – A thousand and one books (column)

Rai 2

21:20 – The boy from the pool (film by Rolfe Kanefsky, 2020)

11.00 pm – TG 2 Dossier (current events)

11.50 pm – TG 2 Stories: Stories of the week (current events)

00:30 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

00:55 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)

01:10 – TG 2 Eat Parade (rubrica)

01:25 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:30 – Rai News 24 (newscast)

Rai 3

21:25 – Horse Soldiers (film by John Ford, 1959)

11.35pm – TG 3 Sera (newscast)

23:50 – East – Last Minute Dictatorship (film by Antonio Pisu, 2020)

01:55 – Menocchio (film by Alberto Fasulo, 2018)

Network 4

21:20 – Traveling with dad (film by Alberto Sordi, 1982)

00:00 – What sign are you? (film by Sergio Corbucci, 1975)

Channel 5

21:20 – Lo show dei record (show)

00:45 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Choose NOW TV – International TV Series, Shows, Most Anticipated Movies, Sky Sports

Italia 1

21:20 – ET the extra-terrestrial (film by Steven Spielberg, 1982)

11:45 pm – Police Academy 2 – First mission (film by Jerry Paris, 1985)

01:35 – Spy Hunt – The Enemy Within (television series, season 1 episode 7)

the 7

21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)

00:15 – TG La 7 (news)

00:25 – Antechamber with a view (directory)

00:35 – Summer airing (current news)

TV 8

21:00 – Ireland – Italy (rugby)

11.00 pm – Alessandro Borghese – 4 restaurants (cooking show)

New ones

21:25 – Virgin hunters – Ken and Barbie serial killer (documentary)

01:50 – Family crimes (real crime)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Crime does not retire (film by Fabio Fulco, 2017)

10:40 pm – Lions (film by Pietro Parolin, 2015)

00:10 – The life to come – Herself (film by Phyllida Lloyd, 2020)

01:55 – Lo sciacallo – Nightcrawler (movie on Dan Gilroy, 2014)

Iris

21:00 – The perfect prey – A Walk Among the Tombstones (film by Scott Frank, 2014)

23:25 – Cellular (film by David Ellis, 2004)

00:45 – Yellow Fury (film by Huang Feng, 1971)

Cielo

21:15 – Love, beds and betrayals (film by Alfonso Brescia, 1976)

23:15 – After Porn Ends – Vite da pornostar (documentario)

00:45 – Porn Valley (docureality)

01:45 – Sex Diaries (documentario)

Rai 4

21:20 – Skyfire (film by Simon West, 2019)

11pm – The negotiator (film by F. Gary Gray, 1998)

01:25 – Eli Roth’s History of Horror (documentario)

Rai 5

21:15 – Elena (show)

10.55pm – The two shy ones (show)

23:45 – Rock Legends (documentario)

01:00 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:05 – Writing a classic in the twentieth century (column)

01:20 – Academies – Learning the art (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

Philips 50PUS8507 50 inch 4K UHD smart TV LED Android TV… HDR TECHNOLOGY: For the best cinematic picture quality at home, this Philips 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR and…AMBILIGHT SYSTEM: Unique Ambilight features smart LEDs on 3 sides of the screen that respond…CINEMA SOUND SYSTEM: Philips wants to offer you the best cinematic experience: this TV supports the…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

