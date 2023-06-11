movies, series and programs to see on June 11th…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with Emigratis – The showdownPio and Amedeo’s show broadcast starting at 21:20 on Italia 1. Rai 1 responds by continuing the programming of the episodes of the first season of Blancawhile at 21:30 on TV 8 the Gialappashow from the Gialappa’s Band.

There are also several options regarding the cinema tonight on TV. At 21:20 on Canale 5 it goes on the air Rocketmanbiopic of Dexter Fletcher dedicated to the life and career of Elton John. Network 4 responds by transmitting in succession Braveheart – Brave heartof and with Mel Gibsone The Vikings Of Claudio Feh. Lastly, the proposal by Rai Movie, which programs first, should be mentioned Always friends Of Neil Burger and to follow Midnight Sun – Midnight Sun Of Scott Speerwith protagonists Bella Thorne e Patrick Schwarzenegger. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on June 11, 2023

Rai 1

21:30 – Blanca (television series, season 1 episode 3)

11.30pm – TG 1 evening (news)

11.35pm – TG 1 special (news)

00:45 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

00:50 – Subheading (current events)

01:20 – Applause (column)

Rai 2

21:20 – CSI: Vegas (television series, season 2 episodes 1-2-3)

11.25pm ​​– Sports Sunday (sports column)

00:35 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:40 – Rai News 24 (newscast)

Rai 3

21:30 – Kilimanjaro – The journey to come (column)

11.30 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)

00:00 – Half an hour more (topical news)

01:30 – Half an hour more – The world to come (current events)

01:55 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

Network 4

21:25 – Braveheart – Braveheart (film by Mel Gibson, 1995)

00:50 – I vichinghi (film by Claudio Fäh, 2014)

Channel 5

21:20 – Rocketman (movie on Dexter Fletcher, 2019)

00:00 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Emigratis – The showdown (show)

00:20 – Zoolander (film by Ben Stiller, 2001)

the 7

21:15 – A particular day (column)

11.30pm – La 7 Doc (documentary)

00:30 – TG La 7 (news)

00:40 – On air (news)

TV 8

21:30 – Gialappashow (show)

01:30 – American Pie presents: The Sex Manual (film by John Putch, 2009)

New ones

20:00 – Little Big Italy (cooking show)

00:45 – Naked Attraction Italia (dating show)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Always friends (film by Neil Burger, 2017)

23:20 – Midnight Sun – Midnight Sun (film by Scott Speer, 2018)

00:55 – Living (film by Francesca Archibugi, 2019)

Iris

21:00 – Dark Places – In dark places (film by Gilles Paquet-Brenner, 2015)

23:20 – The River Wild – The river of fear (film by Curtis Hanson, 1994)

01:30 – Disaster in Hollywood (film by Barry Levinson, 2008)

Cielo

21:15 – Max Payne (film by John Moore, 2008)

11:15 pm – XXX – A red light profession (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Cocaine – The true story of White Boy Rick (film by Yann Demange, 2018)

23:10 – Curves – Deadly Snare (film by Iain Softley, 2015)

00:35 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:40 – The Midnight Man (film di Travis Zariwny, 2016)

Rai 5

9.15pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)

23:00 – Borg McEnroe (film on Janus Metz, 2017)

00:45 – Rai News Notte (newscast)

00:50 – TuttiFrutti (column)

01:15 – Coffee (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.