movies, series and programs to see on June 3…

What to see tonight on TV? As always, we’re here to answer that question and give you useful tips for your evening in front of the screen. At 21:30 on Rai 1 the special is broadcast The best of the best yearswhile Rai 3 broadcasts the first episodes of the television series The brilliant friend. The music show is broadcast on Canale 5 in the early evening Il Volo – All for one. Finally, the appointment with Eden – A planet to save Best at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 proposes an evening of animated cinema, composed by Shrek third e Storks on a mission. Nine responds by programming in succession Public enemy e Armageddon – Final Judgmentwhile Rai Movie dedicates the evening to recent Italian cinema with The infidels e 5 is the perfect number. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on June 3, 2023

Rai 1

21:30 – The best of the best years (show)
00:00 – TG 1 Evening (newscast)
00:05 – Collateral victims (current events)

Rai 2

21:20 – FBI (television series, season 5 episode 13)
10:10pm – FBI International (television series, season 2 episode 12)
11.00 pm – TG 2 Dossier (current events)
11.45pm – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)
11.50 pm – TG 2 Storie: the stories of the week (column)
00:30 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

Rai 3

21:30 – My brilliant friend (television series, season 1 episodes 1-2)
11.35 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)
00:00 – TG 3 Agenda of the world (column)
00:10 – A day in the magistrate’s court (column)
01:20 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)
01:35 – The Amusement Park (film di George A. Romero, 1975)

Network 4

21:25 – Born with a shirt (film by EB Clucher, 1983)
23:45 – Confessione reporter (report)
01:00 – Training Day (television series, season 1 episodes 3-4)

Channel 5

21:20 – Il Volo – All for one (show)
00:20 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Shrek the third (film by Raman Hui and Chris Miller, 2007)
23:20 – Storks on a mission (film by Nicholas Stoller and Doug Sweetland, 2016)
01:05 – Formula E – Jakarta (motor racing)

the 7

21:15 – Eden – A planet to save Best (column)
00:15 – TG La 7 (news)
00:25 – Antechamber with a view (directory)

TV 8

21:30 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel (real TV)
10.45pm – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (real TV)

New ones

21:25 – Public Enemy (film by Tony Scott, 1998)
00:10 – Armageddon – Final Judgment (film by Michael Bay, 1998)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The infidels (film by Stefano Mordini, 2020)
22:40 – 5 is the perfect number (film by Igort, 2019)
00:25 – Terminator (film by James Cameron, 1984)

Iris

21:00 – State of Play (film di Kevin Macdonald, 2009)
23:40 – Prisoners (film by Denis Villeneuve, 2013)

Cielo

21:15 – Fever on summer nights (film by Siggi Götz, 1978)
11.15pm – Cookie and Emily, two call girls in London (documentary)
00:15 – Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – The Betrayed (film di Amanda Gusack, 2008)
11:00 pm – Jungle Escape (film by Josh C. Waller, 2015)
00:45 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)
00:50 – Perry Mason (television series, season 1 episodes 1-2)

Rai 5

21:15 – Tonight at Casa Rossi (show)
11.30 pm – Campania Theater Festival (documentary)
00:05 – The Consul (show)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

