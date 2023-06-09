movies, series and programs to see on June 9…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting from A voice for Padre Piobroadcast at 21:30 on Rai 1. Canale 5 responds with the first episodes of the first season of The girl and the officerwhile for current events space a Diego Bianchi and to his Propaganda Livewhich returns with a new appointment at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several options regarding the cinema tonight on TV. Rai Movie broadcasts in succession Seven years in Tibet Of Jean Jacques Annaude The long days of the eagles Of Guy Hamiltonwhile Iris replies with Public Enemy – Public Enemies Of Michael man e Blow Of Ted Demme. Lastly, the late evening programming of Personal Shopper Of Olivier Assayaswith protagonist Kristen Stewart. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on June 9, 2023

Rai 1

21:30 – A voice for Padre Pio (event)

11.55pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

00:00 – TV 7 (directory)

01:00 – Long live Rai2! …and a bit also Rai 1 (show)

Rai 2

21:20 – Spiral of lies (television series, season 1 episode 2)

11.00 pm – Total summer football (column)

00:00 – Paradise – The window on showbiz (show)

01:50 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

Rai 3

21:00 – Diamond League (atletica)

11.00pm – Cuttlefish bones – What we remember (documentary)

00:00 – TG 3 Night Line (news)

01:05 – TG 3 Who is on stage (column)

01:20 – TG Magazine (column)

01:35 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

01:45 – Personal Shopper (film by Olivier Assayas, 2016)

Network 4

21:20 – Fourth grade – Stories (current events)

00:50 – All Rise (television series, season 2 episode 5)

01:45 – Love is… (show)

Channel 5

21:20 – The girl and the officer (television series, season 1 episodes 1-2-3)

00:00 – Station 19 (television series, season 4 episode 13)

00:55 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

7:30pm – Chicago PD (television series, season 9 episodes 13-14-15-16)

11:05pm – Law & Order: Organized Crime (television series, season 2 episodes 1-2)

00:50 – Prodigal Son (television series, season 1 episodes 1-2)

the 7

21:15 – Propaganda Live (current events)

01:00 – TG La 7 (news)

01:10 – Half past eight (current events)

TV 8

21:30 – The crimes of the BarLume (television series, season 1 episodes 1-2)

New ones

21:25 – Crozza’s best brothers (show)

10.55pm – Confession (current news)

00:25 – Crozza’s best brothers (show)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Seven years in Tibet (film by Jean-Jacques Annaud, 1997)

11:35pm – The Long Days of Eagles (film by Guy Hamilton, 1969)

Iris

21:00 – Public Enemies – Public Enemies (film by Michael Mann, 2009)

11:50 pm – Blow (film by Ted Demme, 2001)

Cielo

21:15 – The blue room (film by Mathieu Amalric, 2014)

11:15 pm – The sisters (film by Roberto Malenotti, 1969)

01:15 – Sticky – DIY love (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Kingsman – Secret Service (film di Matthew Vaughn, 2014)

23:25 – Prospect (film di Chris Caldwell, 2018)

01:10 – Wonderland (column)

01:45 – Fight Club (film by David Fincher, 1999)

Rai 5

21:15 – Schubert/Britten (musical)

10.05 pm – Before the Premiere (column)

10:35pm – Nile Rodgers – How to make it in the music business (documentary)

23:25 – Rock Legends (documentario)

23:50 – Bee Gees – In Our Own Time (documentario)

00:55 – Rai News Notte (newscast)

01:00 – The betrothed (television series)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.