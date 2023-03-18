What to see tonight on TV? Even today, we are here to answer this question and to give you useful suggestions in this regard. At 21:20, on Canale 5 it returns Maria De Filippi with the evening of Amiciwhile Rai 1 responds with the show The Masked Singer. Space also for current affairs with The wordbroadcast starting at 20:20 on Rai 3.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 dedicates the entire evening to fantastic cinema, broadcasting in succession Fantastic beasts and where to find them e Ruby Red III – Emerald green. The 7 responds by programming in sequence Thelma & Louise e The vanity fairwhile Nove in the early evening broadcasts a real milestone of the seventh art, that is Once Upon a Time in the West Of Sergio Leone. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on March 18, 2023

Rai 1

21:30 – The masked singer (show)

00:30 – Hello male (talk show)

01:55 – Subheading (current events)

Rai 2

21:20 – FBI (television series, season 5 episode 5)

10:10pm – FBI International (television series, season 2 episode 4)

11.00 pm – TG 2 Dossier (current events)

11.45pm – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

11.50 pm – TG 2 Stories: Stories of the week (current events)

00:30 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

01:00 – TG 2 Cinematinée (column)

01:05 – TG 2 Ahab Books (column)

01:10 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)

01:20 – TG 2 Eat Parade (rubrica)

01:35 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:40 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 3

20:20 – Words (current events)

21:45 – Sapiens – Only one planet (column)

00:00 – TG 3 Night Line (news)

01:05 – TG 3 Who is on stage (column)

01:20 – TG Magazine (column)

01:45 – The betrothed (documentary)

Network 4

21:25 – Absolute power (film by Clint Eastwood, 1997)

23:55 – The Debt Collector (film di Jesse V. Johnson, 2018)

01:55 – TG 4 – The last hour Night (newscast)

Channel 5

21:20 – Amici (talent show)

00:45 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Fantastic beasts and where to find them (film by David Yates, 2016)

00:00 – Ruby Red III – Emerald Green (film by Felix Fuchssteiner, Katharina Schöde, 2016)

the 7

21:15 – Thelma & Louise (film di Ridley Scott, 1991)

11.30pm – Vanity Fair (film by Mira Nair, 2004)

TV 8

21:30 – Saudi Arabian GP – Qualifying (F1)

10.45pm – Paddock Live (sports section)

23:15 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel (real TV)

New ones

21:25 – Once upon a time in the West (film by Sergio Leone, 1968)

00:55 – Navalny – Challenge to Putin (documentary)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The land of the children (film by Claudio Cupellini, 2021)

11.25pm ​​– La Biennale di Venezia: Cinema in the time of Covid (column)

00:10 – Gentlemen (film by Edoardo Winspeare, 2008)

Iris

21:00 – Duplicity (film di Tony Gilroy, 2009)

23:30 – Conspiracy – The conspiracy (film by Shintaro Shimosawa, 2016)

01:40 – Confidences to a stranger (film by Georges Bardawil, 1995)

Cielo

21:15 – The key (film by Tinto Brass, 1983)

11:15pm – Once upon a time there was porn (documentary)

00:30 – “Novecento” porn (documentary)

01:30 – Sex Diaries (documentario)

Rai 4

21:20 – Secret life of Maria Capasso (film by Salvatore Piscicelli, 2019)

23:00 – Fire – No way out (film by Alexey Nuzhny, 2020)

01:10 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:15 – Pay the Ghost – Evil walks among us (film by Uli Edel, 2015)

Rai 5

21:15 – So it is (if you like) (show)

11.40pm – Characters looking for an actor (show)

00:10 – Proserpine (show)

01:25 – Rai News – Night (news)

01:30 – Art Night (documentario)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.