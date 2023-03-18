Home Technology movies, series and programs to see on March 18…
Technology

What to see tonight on TV? Even today, we are here to answer this question and to give you useful suggestions in this regard. At 21:20, on Canale 5 it returns Maria De Filippi with the evening of Amiciwhile Rai 1 responds with the show The Masked Singer. Space also for current affairs with The wordbroadcast starting at 20:20 on Rai 3.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 dedicates the entire evening to fantastic cinema, broadcasting in succession Fantastic beasts and where to find them e Ruby Red III – Emerald green. The 7 responds by programming in sequence Thelma & Louise e The vanity fairwhile Nove in the early evening broadcasts a real milestone of the seventh art, that is Once Upon a Time in the West Of Sergio Leone. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.



Rai 1

21:30 – The masked singer (show)
00:30 – Hello male (talk show)
01:55 – Subheading (current events)

Rai 2

21:20 – FBI (television series, season 5 episode 5)
10:10pm – FBI International (television series, season 2 episode 4)
11.00 pm – TG 2 Dossier (current events)
11.45pm – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)
11.50 pm – TG 2 Stories: Stories of the week (current events)
00:30 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)
01:00 – TG 2 Cinematinée (column)
01:05 – TG 2 Ahab Books (column)
01:10 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)
01:20 – TG 2 Eat Parade (rubrica)
01:35 – Appointment at the cinema (column)
01:40 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 3

20:20 – Words (current events)
21:45 – Sapiens – Only one planet (column)
00:00 – TG 3 Night Line (news)
01:05 – TG 3 Who is on stage (column)
01:20 – TG Magazine (column)
01:45 – The betrothed (documentary)

Network 4

21:25 – Absolute power (film by Clint Eastwood, 1997)
23:55 – The Debt Collector (film di Jesse V. Johnson, 2018)
01:55 – TG 4 – The last hour Night (newscast)

Channel 5

21:20 – Amici (talent show)
00:45 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Fantastic beasts and where to find them (film by David Yates, 2016)
00:00 – Ruby Red III – Emerald Green (film by Felix Fuchssteiner, Katharina Schöde, 2016)

the 7

21:15 – Thelma & Louise (film di Ridley Scott, 1991)
11.30pm – Vanity Fair (film by Mira Nair, 2004)

TV 8

21:30 – Saudi Arabian GP – Qualifying (F1)
10.45pm – Paddock Live (sports section)
23:15 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel (real TV)

New ones

21:25 – Once upon a time in the West (film by Sergio Leone, 1968)
00:55 – Navalny – Challenge to Putin (documentary)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The land of the children (film by Claudio Cupellini, 2021)
11.25pm ​​– La Biennale di Venezia: Cinema in the time of Covid (column)
00:10 – Gentlemen (film by Edoardo Winspeare, 2008)

Iris

21:00 – Duplicity (film di Tony Gilroy, 2009)
23:30 – Conspiracy – The conspiracy (film by Shintaro Shimosawa, 2016)
01:40 – Confidences to a stranger (film by Georges Bardawil, 1995)

Cielo

21:15 – The key (film by Tinto Brass, 1983)
11:15pm – Once upon a time there was porn (documentary)
00:30 – “Novecento” porn (documentary)
01:30 – Sex Diaries (documentario)

Rai 4

21:20 – Secret life of Maria Capasso (film by Salvatore Piscicelli, 2019)
23:00 – Fire – No way out (film by Alexey Nuzhny, 2020)
01:10 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)
01:15 – Pay the Ghost – Evil walks among us (film by Uli Edel, 2015)

Rai 5

21:15 – So it is (if you like) (show)
11.40pm – Characters looking for an actor (show)
00:10 – Proserpine (show)
01:25 – Rai News – Night (news)
01:30 – Art Night (documentario)

