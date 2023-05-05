Home » movies, series and programs to see on May 4th…
Technology

movies, series and programs to see on May 4th…

by admin
movies, series and programs to see on May 4th…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with One step from heavenwith the new episode scheduled at 21:30 on Rai 1. Italia 1 replies with the show Back to Schoolwhile for current events space a Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Forehand and backhand e A clean sweepbroadcast respectively at 21:20 on Rai 3, at 21:20 on Rete 4 and at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Rai 2 in the early evening offers the remake of The Magnificent Sevensigned by Antoine Fuqua. Canale 5 replies by dedicating an entire evening to Italian comedy with The Hank e We and Julia. The offer from Rai Movie, which broadcasts in succession, is also excellent Passengers e Bohemian Rhapsody. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 4, 2023

Rai 1

21:30 – One step from heaven (television series, season 7 episode 6)
11.30pm – Door to door (current events)
01:15 – Long live Rai2!… and a bit also Rai 1 (show)

Rai 2

21:20 – The Magnificent Seven (film by Antoine Fuqua, 2016)
23:40 – Bar Stella (show)
00:55 – The lunatics (news)

Rai 3

21:20 – Guess who’s coming to dinner (current events)
11:15 pm – Mixer – Twenty years of television (column)
00:00 – TG 3 Night Line (news)
01:05 – TG Magazine (column)
01:15 – Save the Date (rubrica)
01:50 – Rai News 24 (newscast)

Network 4

21:20 – Forehand and backhand (current events)
00:50 – Think big (topical news)
01:50 – TG 4 The last hour Night (newscast)

Channel 5

21:20 – The skein (film by Ficarra and Picone and Giambattista Avellino, 2009)
11.25pm ​​– TG 5 Notte (newscast)
00:00 – Noi e la Giulia (film by Edoardo Leo, 2015)

Italia 1

21:20 – Back to School (game show)
00:30 – You, me and Dupree (film by Anthony and Joe Russo, 2016)

the 7

21:15 – Clean sweep (current events)
01:00 – TG La 7 (news)
01:10 – Half past eight (current events)

TV 8

21:30 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel (real TV)
00:00 – Blacklight (film di Mark Williams, 2022)

New ones

21:25 – A crime without a body – The Noventa case (documentary)
01:15 – Highway Security: Spagna (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Passengers (film by Morten Tyldum, 2016)
23:05 – Bohemian Rhapsody (film di Bryan Singer, 2018)
01:30 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)
01:35 – Right at Your Door (film di Chris Gorak, 2006)

Iris

21:00 – The Eliminator – Eraser (Chuck Russell film, 1996)
23:25 – Payback – Porter’s revenge (film by Brian Helgeland, 1999)
01:25 – As You Like It (film by Kenneth Branagh, 2006)

Cielo

21:15 – Riders of Justice (film di Anders Thomas Jensen, 2020)
11.30pm – The Right Hand – The porn intern (documentary)
00:30 – Skin: the history of the nude in films (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Hawaii Five-0 (television series season 3 episodes 2-3-4)
11.30 pm – The Informer – Three seconds to survive (film by Andrea Di Stefano, 2019)
01:25 – The match (film by Francesco Carnesecchi, 2018)

Rai 5

21:15 – Army with stars (event)
22:00 – N-Ice Cello – History of the ice cello (documentary)
11.20pm – Chaconne supra a sciara (documentary)
23:45 – Jimi Hendrix, Electric Church (documentario)
01:05 – Rai News – Night (newscast)
01:10 – Art Rider (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

