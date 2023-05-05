movies, series and programs to see on May 4th…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with One step from heavenwith the new episode scheduled at 21:30 on Rai 1. Italia 1 replies with the show Back to Schoolwhile for current events space a Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Forehand and backhand e A clean sweepbroadcast respectively at 21:20 on Rai 3, at 21:20 on Rete 4 and at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Rai 2 in the early evening offers the remake of The Magnificent Sevensigned by Antoine Fuqua. Canale 5 replies by dedicating an entire evening to Italian comedy with The Hank e We and Julia. The offer from Rai Movie, which broadcasts in succession, is also excellent Passengers e Bohemian Rhapsody. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 4, 2023

Rai 1

21:30 – One step from heaven (television series, season 7 episode 6)

11.30pm – Door to door (current events)

01:15 – Long live Rai2!… and a bit also Rai 1 (show)

Rai 2

21:20 – The Magnificent Seven (film by Antoine Fuqua, 2016)

23:40 – Bar Stella (show)

00:55 – The lunatics (news)

Rai 3

21:20 – Guess who’s coming to dinner (current events)

11:15 pm – Mixer – Twenty years of television (column)

00:00 – TG 3 Night Line (news)

01:05 – TG Magazine (column)

01:15 – Save the Date (rubrica)

01:50 – Rai News 24 (newscast)

Network 4

21:20 – Forehand and backhand (current events)

00:50 – Think big (topical news)

01:50 – TG 4 The last hour Night (newscast)

Channel 5

21:20 – The skein (film by Ficarra and Picone and Giambattista Avellino, 2009)

11.25pm ​​– TG 5 Notte (newscast)

00:00 – Noi e la Giulia (film by Edoardo Leo, 2015)

Italia 1

21:20 – Back to School (game show)

00:30 – You, me and Dupree (film by Anthony and Joe Russo, 2016)

the 7

21:15 – Clean sweep (current events)

01:00 – TG La 7 (news)

01:10 – Half past eight (current events)

TV 8

21:30 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel (real TV)

00:00 – Blacklight (film di Mark Williams, 2022)

New ones

21:25 – A crime without a body – The Noventa case (documentary)

01:15 – Highway Security: Spagna (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Passengers (film by Morten Tyldum, 2016)

23:05 – Bohemian Rhapsody (film di Bryan Singer, 2018)

01:30 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:35 – Right at Your Door (film di Chris Gorak, 2006)

Iris

21:00 – The Eliminator – Eraser (Chuck Russell film, 1996)

23:25 – Payback – Porter’s revenge (film by Brian Helgeland, 1999)

01:25 – As You Like It (film by Kenneth Branagh, 2006)

Cielo

21:15 – Riders of Justice (film di Anders Thomas Jensen, 2020)

11.30pm – The Right Hand – The porn intern (documentary)

00:30 – Skin: the history of the nude in films (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Hawaii Five-0 (television series season 3 episodes 2-3-4)

11.30 pm – The Informer – Three seconds to survive (film by Andrea Di Stefano, 2019)

01:25 – The match (film by Francesco Carnesecchi, 2018)

Rai 5

21:15 – Army with stars (event)

22:00 – N-Ice Cello – History of the ice cello (documentary)

11.20pm – Chaconne supra a sciara (documentary)

23:45 – Jimi Hendrix, Electric Church (documentario)

01:05 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:10 – Art Rider (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.