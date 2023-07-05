movies, series and programs to watch on July 4th…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with the first episodes of One heart two destinieson air at 21:25 on Rai 1. Italia 1 responds with the musical show Radio Norba – Cornetto Battiti Livewhile La 7 gives space to current events with In onda Estate.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Canale 5 proposes in succession Suddenly a mother 2 Of Claudio Forza e Sex and the City Of Michael Patrick King. Rai Movie replies with The boys who came from Brazil Of Franklin J. Schaffner e The Albatross – Beyond the storm Of Ridley Scottwhile Iris dedicates the evening to western with the conquest of the west e The Californian. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on July 4, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – One heart two destinies (television series, season 1 episodes 1-2)

11.10pm – TG 1 Sera (newscast)

11.15pm – Biagio Agnes Award 2023 (current events)

01:00 – Rai News 24 (newscast)

01:35 – Overland 22 – From the Atlantic to the Karakoram (reportage)

Rai 2

21:20 – The kingdom (film by Francesco Fanuele, 2020)

11.10pm – The press conference (talk show)

00:05 – Generation Z (current events)

01:30 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

01:35 – The lunatics (news)

Rai 3

21:20 – Filorosso (current events)

00:00 – TG 3 Summer night line (column)

00:30 – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)

00:35 – TG Magazine (column)

00:45 – Source of life (book)

01:15 – On the road to Damascus (column)

01:50 – Rai News 24 (news)

Network 4

21:25 – Crimes in the tropics (television series, season 1 episodes 1-2)

23:35 – Cellular (film by David Ellis, 2004)

01:30 – TG 4 – The last hour Night (newscast)

01:55 – Naked Odyssey (film by Franco Rossi, 1961)

Channel 5

21:20 – A mother suddenly 2 (film by Claudio Forza, 2023)

11.35pm – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

00:10 – Sex and the City (film di Michael Patrick King, 2008)

Italia 1

21:20 – Radio Norba – Cornetto Battiti Live (musical)

00:15 – Happy Death Day (film by Christopher Landon, 2017)

the 7

20:35 – On air Summer (current events)

11:15 pm – The truce (film by Francesco Rosi, 1997)

01:45 – Artbox (rubric)

TV 8

21:30 – Who wants to marry my mum or dad? (dating show)

23:30 – Gialappashow (show)

01:30 – Decameron Pie (film by David Leland, 2007)

New ones

21:25 – Outposts – Operations team (report)

00:55 – Airport Security: Spagna (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The boys from Brazil (film by Franklin J. Schaffner, 1978)

23:20 – The Albatross – Beyond the storm (film by Ridley Scott, 1996)

01:35 – Barquero (film by Gordon Douglas, 1970)

Iris

21:00 – How the West was Won (film by John Ford, Henry Hathaway, George Marshall and Richard Thorpe, 1962)

00:00 – The Californian (film by Boris Sagal, 1964)

01:40 – The two presidents (film by Richard Loncraine, 2010)

Cielo

21:15 – American Ultra (film on Nima Nourizadeh, 2015)

11:15 pm – Yvonne’s Perfume (film by Patrice Leconte, 1994)

01:00 – Showgirls – Scandalously cult (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Predators (film by Nimród Antal, 2010)

11.05pm – Wonderland (column)

23:35 – Kristy (film on Oliver Blackburn, 2014)

01:05 – Fargo – The series (television series, season 4 episode 2)

Rai 5

21:15 – The secret of a family (film by Pablo Trapero, 2018)

23:05 – Jimi Hendrix, Electric Church (documentario)

00:30 – Queen: Rock the World (documentario)

01:30 – Rai News Notte (newscast)

01:35 – Formidable Boccioni (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

