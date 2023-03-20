Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with Fabio Fazio and its What’s the weather likebroadcast starting at 20:00 on Rai 3. Canale 5 responds with The show of recordswhile Rai 1 continues programming the episodes of remain with me. Space also for current affairs with It’s not the arenabroadcast starting at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several options regarding the cinema tonight on TV. Iris airs in succession The Burning Plain – The edge of solitude e Mary Queen of Scotswhile Cielo broadcasts 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi e Secretary. The proposal from TV 8, which is broadcast in the late evening, is also excellent Max Payne. Finally, the offer of Rete 4 should be mentioned, which at 00:50 broadcasts a real cult, that is Brazil Of Terry Gilliamdisturbing and at the same time visionary dystopia starring a monumental Jonathan Pryce. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us in tonight’s TV schedule.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on March 19, 2023

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for… The next generation of our best-selling streaming device – 50% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick…

Less clutter, more control – With the Alexa Voice Remote you can use your voice to search and start your…

Home theater-quality sound with support for Dolby Atmos format – Pictures will come to life with the enveloping…

Rai 1

21:25 – Stay with me (television series, season 1 episode 5)

11.35pm – TG 1 evening (news)

11.40pm – TG 1 special (news)

00:50 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

00:55 – Subheading (current events)

01:25 – Applause (column)

Rai 2

21:20 – Blue Bloods (television series, season 13 episodes 8-9)

10.40 pm – Sports Sunday (sports section)

01:00 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

01:05 – Check-Up (directory)

01:55 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

Rai 3

20:00 – Che tempo che fa (weather forecast)

11.30 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)

00:00 – Half an hour more (topical news)

01:30 – Half an hour more – The world to come (column)

Network 4

21:20 – White area (current events)

00:50 – Army of 12 Monkeys (film by Terry Gilliam, 1995)

Channel 5

21:20 – Lo show dei record (show)

00:40 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

20:25 – Inside (surveys)

11.55pm – Pressing (sports column)

01:50 – E-planet (directory)

the 7

21:15 – It’s not the arena (current events)

01:00 – TG La 7 (news)

01:50 – Uozzap (column)

Discover all the best of Sky Cinema

TV 8

9.30pm – Saudi Arabian GP – F1 (motor racing)

11.30pm – Paddock Live (book)

00:00 – Max Payne (film by John Moore, 2008)

New ones

21:25 – Wife change (real TV)

00:40 – Naked Attraction Italia (dating show)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Keep an eye on the pen (film by Michele Lupo, 1981)

10:55 pm – I guappi (film by Pasquale Squitieri, 1974)

01:15 – Franny (film by Andrew Renzi, 2015)

Iris

21:00 – The Burning Plain – The edge of solitude (film by Guillermo Arriaga, 2008)

11.20pm – Mary Queen of Scots (film by Josie Rourke, 2018)

01:45 – The last storm (film by Craig Gillespie, 2016)

Cielo

21:15 – 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (film di Michael Bay, 2016)

23:45 – The secretary (film by Francisco Lara Polop, 1974)

01:30 – The culture of sex (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – A Perfect Getaway – A perfect escape (film by David Twohy, 2009)

00:45 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:50 – Jukai – The forest of suicides (film by Jason Zada, 2016)

Rai 5

21:15 – Wild Italy 7 – The Anthropocene (documentary)

10.15pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)

23:05 – The client (film by Asghar Farhadi, 2016)

01:05 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:10 – TuttiFrutti (column)

01:35 – Coffee (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.