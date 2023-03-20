Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with Fabio Fazio and its What’s the weather likebroadcast starting at 20:00 on Rai 3. Canale 5 responds with The show of recordswhile Rai 1 continues programming the episodes of remain with me. Space also for current affairs with It’s not the arenabroadcast starting at 21:15 on La 7.
There are also several options regarding the cinema tonight on TV. Iris airs in succession The Burning Plain – The edge of solitude e Mary Queen of Scotswhile Cielo broadcasts 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi e Secretary. The proposal from TV 8, which is broadcast in the late evening, is also excellent Max Payne. Finally, the offer of Rete 4 should be mentioned, which at 00:50 broadcasts a real cult, that is Brazil Of Terry Gilliamdisturbing and at the same time visionary dystopia starring a monumental Jonathan Pryce. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us in tonight’s TV schedule.
Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on March 19, 2023
Rai 1
21:25 – Stay with me (television series, season 1 episode 5)
11.35pm – TG 1 evening (news)
11.40pm – TG 1 special (news)
00:50 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)
00:55 – Subheading (current events)
01:25 – Applause (column)
Rai 2
21:20 – Blue Bloods (television series, season 13 episodes 8-9)
10.40 pm – Sports Sunday (sports section)
01:00 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)
01:05 – Check-Up (directory)
01:55 – Appointment at the cinema (column)
Rai 3
20:00 – Che tempo che fa (weather forecast)
11.30 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)
00:00 – Half an hour more (topical news)
01:30 – Half an hour more – The world to come (column)
Network 4
21:20 – White area (current events)
00:50 – Army of 12 Monkeys (film by Terry Gilliam, 1995)
Channel 5
21:20 – Lo show dei record (show)
00:40 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)
Italia 1
20:25 – Inside (surveys)
11.55pm – Pressing (sports column)
01:50 – E-planet (directory)
the 7
21:15 – It’s not the arena (current events)
01:00 – TG La 7 (news)
01:50 – Uozzap (column)
TV 8
9.30pm – Saudi Arabian GP – F1 (motor racing)
11.30pm – Paddock Live (book)
00:00 – Max Payne (film by John Moore, 2008)
New ones
21:25 – Wife change (real TV)
00:40 – Naked Attraction Italia (dating show)
Rai Movie
21:10 – Keep an eye on the pen (film by Michele Lupo, 1981)
10:55 pm – I guappi (film by Pasquale Squitieri, 1974)
01:15 – Franny (film by Andrew Renzi, 2015)
Iris
21:00 – The Burning Plain – The edge of solitude (film by Guillermo Arriaga, 2008)
11.20pm – Mary Queen of Scots (film by Josie Rourke, 2018)
01:45 – The last storm (film by Craig Gillespie, 2016)
Cielo
21:15 – 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (film di Michael Bay, 2016)
23:45 – The secretary (film by Francisco Lara Polop, 1974)
01:30 – The culture of sex (documentary)
Rai 4
21:20 – A Perfect Getaway – A perfect escape (film by David Twohy, 2009)
00:45 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)
00:50 – Jukai – The forest of suicides (film by Jason Zada, 2016)
Rai 5
21:15 – Wild Italy 7 – The Anthropocene (documentary)
10.15pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)
23:05 – The client (film by Asghar Farhadi, 2016)
01:05 – Rai News – Night (newscast)
01:10 – TuttiFrutti (column)
01:35 – Coffee (column)
Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.
