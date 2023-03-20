Home Technology movies, series and programs to watch on March 19…
Technology

movies, series and programs to watch on March 19…

by admin
movies, series and programs to watch on March 19…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with Fabio Fazio and its What’s the weather likebroadcast starting at 20:00 on Rai 3. Canale 5 responds with The show of recordswhile Rai 1 continues programming the episodes of remain with me. Space also for current affairs with It’s not the arenabroadcast starting at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several options regarding the cinema tonight on TV. Iris airs in succession The Burning Plain – The edge of solitude e Mary Queen of Scotswhile Cielo broadcasts 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi e Secretary. The proposal from TV 8, which is broadcast in the late evening, is also excellent Max Payne. Finally, the offer of Rete 4 should be mentioned, which at 00:50 broadcasts a real cult, that is Brazil Of Terry Gilliamdisturbing and at the same time visionary dystopia starring a monumental Jonathan Pryce. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us in tonight’s TV schedule.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on March 19, 2023

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for...

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for…

  • The next generation of our best-selling streaming device – 50% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick…
  • Less clutter, more control – With the Alexa Voice Remote you can use your voice to search and start your…
  • Home theater-quality sound with support for Dolby Atmos format – Pictures will come to life with the enveloping…

Rai 1

21:25 – Stay with me (television series, season 1 episode 5)
11.35pm – TG 1 evening (news)
11.40pm – TG 1 special (news)
00:50 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)
00:55 – Subheading (current events)
01:25 – Applause (column)

See also  Privacy, Apple calls users in the stores for a free lesson

Rai 2

21:20 – Blue Bloods (television series, season 13 episodes 8-9)
10.40 pm – Sports Sunday (sports section)
01:00 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)
01:05 – Check-Up (directory)
01:55 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

Rai 3

20:00 – Che tempo che fa (weather forecast)
11.30 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)
00:00 – Half an hour more (topical news)
01:30 – Half an hour more – The world to come (column)

Network 4

21:20 – White area (current events)
00:50 – Army of 12 Monkeys (film by Terry Gilliam, 1995)

Channel 5

21:20 – Lo show dei record (show)
00:40 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

20:25 – Inside (surveys)
11.55pm – Pressing (sports column)
01:50 – E-planet (directory)

the 7

21:15 – It’s not the arena (current events)
01:00 – TG La 7 (news)
01:50 – Uozzap (column)

Discover all the best of Sky Cinema

TV 8

9.30pm – Saudi Arabian GP – F1 (motor racing)
11.30pm – Paddock Live (book)
00:00 – Max Payne (film by John Moore, 2008)

New ones

21:25 – Wife change (real TV)
00:40 – Naked Attraction Italia (dating show)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Keep an eye on the pen (film by Michele Lupo, 1981)
10:55 pm – I guappi (film by Pasquale Squitieri, 1974)
01:15 – Franny (film by Andrew Renzi, 2015)

Iris

21:00 – The Burning Plain – The edge of solitude (film by Guillermo Arriaga, 2008)
11.20pm – Mary Queen of Scots (film by Josie Rourke, 2018)
01:45 – The last storm (film by Craig Gillespie, 2016)

Cielo

21:15 – 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (film di Michael Bay, 2016)
23:45 – The secretary (film by Francisco Lara Polop, 1974)
01:30 – The culture of sex (documentary)

See also  Sustainability, efficiency, costs and our future

Rai 4

21:20 – A Perfect Getaway – A perfect escape (film by David Twohy, 2009)
00:45 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)
00:50 – Jukai – The forest of suicides (film by Jason Zada, 2016)

Rai 5

21:15 – Wild Italy 7 – The Anthropocene (documentary)
10.15pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)
23:05 – The client (film by Asghar Farhadi, 2016)
01:05 – Rai News – Night (newscast)
01:10 – TuttiFrutti (column)
01:35 – Coffee (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

Philips 50PUS8507 50 pollici 4K smart TV UHD LED Android TV...

Philips 50PUS8507 50 pollici 4K smart TV UHD LED Android TV…

  • HDR TECHNOLOGY: For the best cinematic picture quality at home, this Philips 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR and…
  • AMBILIGHT SYSTEM: The unique Ambilight features intelligent LEDs on 3 sides of the screen that respond in a…
  • CINEMA SOUND SYSTEM: Philips wants to offer you the best cinematic experience: this TV supports the…

You may also like

Microsoft will make it easier to set default...

Aruba entra in Gaia-X Digital Clearing House

Leon and the faithful dog? “Evil Castle 4...

ASUS annuncia TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT

Convenient for friends to follow up and ask...

Looking for… – Tech Cycling

Stickman IP new work “Stickman M” teaser will...

this enzyme generates electricity from the air

Is Apple’s new generation of Apple Watch 9...

10 tips for good technical documentation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy