Mozilla acquires online review service Fakespot, will integrate with Firefox browser

Mozilla earlier announced the acquisition of Fakespot, an online review service, and plans to integrate it with the Firefox browser to help more users confirm whether various online reviews are forged.

However, Mozilla did not disclose the amount involved in the transaction, but Mozilla Product Manager Steven Teixeira emphasized that the integration of Fakespot technology will make it easier for Firefox browsers to allow users to check whether various online reviews are true and avoid being deceived by false review content. At the same time, it emphasizes that it will continue to strengthen artificial intelligence and advertising services in a responsible manner in the future.

At present, Fakespot is compatible with Firefox, Chrome, iOS, and Android platforms, and can use artificial intelligence to check the review content of product pages including Amazon, eBay, Shopify and other e-commerce websites to confirm whether there are abnormal repeated edits or fake comments Common behaviors such as fake reviews.

Fakespot said that after being acquired by Mozilla, it will continue to provide corresponding services to the Chrome browser, iOS and Android platforms, and Mozilla said that it will directly integrate Fakespot technology into the Firefox browser to increase the appeal of the Firefox browser.