As more and more artificial intelligence technology applications are introduced, Mozilla announced the establishment of a new company named Mozilla.ai, which plans to establish a trustworthy, independent and open source artificial intelligence ecosystem through the community, and invests 30 million US dollars Funding, the goal is to build a safe and transparent self-generated artificial intelligence application technology.

Just like the launch of Firefox and other products in the past is to avoid the concentration of network technology in the hands of a single operator, so as to promote the fairness of the development of network platforms, Mozilla announced the establishment of Mozilla.ai this time, and promotes an independent open source artificial intelligence ecosystem. Avoid the development of current artificial intelligence technology into a resource owned by a specific industry.

At the same time, Mozilla also mentioned that with the development of more and more automatically generated artificial intelligence technologies, there are also more hidden concerns, including uncontrollable generated results, or more unpredictable situations, and even the authenticity of facts. Moral and other derivative issues, and artificial intelligence may also lead to greater abuse, or affect copyright, privacy and other situations.

Therefore, Mozilla.ai was established and invested $30 million in building trustworthy artificial intelligence technology. Mozilla expects to help make the future development of artificial intelligence more fair, and at the same time allow more people to participate in improvement in an open source and open form. , evaluation, thereby ensuring that artificial intelligence technology remains fair and non-discriminatory.

Mozilla expects to announce more details about the development of Mozilla.ai in the next few months, and the initial stage will be to build a safe, transparent generative artificial intelligence, and focus on people and avoid spreading misinformation.

