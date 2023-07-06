Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird at risk: Security warning about several IT vulnerabilities

As the BSI is currently reporting, the IT security warning, which relates to an existing vulnerability in Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird, has received an update. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird on July 5th, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The operating systems Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the products Ubuntu Linux, Mozilla Firefox, Mozilla Thunderbird and Mozilla Firefox ESR are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Mozilla Firefox Security Advisory MFSA2023-22 (Status: 04.07.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities reported for Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird – risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird Bug: Effects of an IT attack

Firefox is an open source web browser. ESR is the variant with extended support.Thunderbird is an open source email client.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Mozilla Firefox, Mozilla Firefox ESR, and Mozilla Thunderbird to execute arbitrary code, disclose information, or manipulate files.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-37212, CVE-2023-37211, CVE-2023-37210, CVE-2023-37209, CVE-2023-37208, CVE-2023-37207, CVE-2023-37206, CVE-2023-37205, CVE-2023-37204, CVE-2023-37203, CVE-2023-37202, CVE-2023-37201 und CVE-2023-3482.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Mozilla Firefox Mozilla Thunderbird Mozilla Firefox ESR

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Mozilla Firefox Security Advisory MFSA2023-22 vom 2023-07-04 (05.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Mozilla Firefox Security Advisory MFSA2023-23 vom 2023-07-04 (05.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Mozilla Firefox Security Advisory MFSA2023-24 vom 2023-07-04 (05.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6201-1 vom 2023-07-05 (05.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

07/05/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

