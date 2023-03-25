Mozilla announced the establishment of Mozilla.ai, a new startup company, investing $30 million to establish a trustworthy, independent and open source artificial intelligence ecosystem, aiming to help promote fair and non-discriminatory artificial intelligence technology development, and to prevent current technologies from being monopolized by specific players. And guarantee the security and transparency of artificial intelligence technology.

At the same time, Mozilla also mentioned that with the development of more and more automatically generated artificial intelligence technologies, there are also more hidden concerns, including the uncontrollable generated results, or more unpredictable situations, and even the authenticity of facts. Morality and other derivative issues, and artificial intelligence may also lead to greater abuse, or affect copyright, privacy and other situations.

Therefore, Mozilla.ai was established and invested $30 million in building trustworthy artificial intelligence technology. Mozilla expects to help make the future development of artificial intelligence more fair, and at the same time allow more people to participate in improvement in an open source and open form. , evaluation, thereby ensuring that artificial intelligence technology remains fair and non-discriminatory.

Mozilla expects to announce more details about the development of Mozilla.ai in the next few months, and the initial stage will be to build a safe, transparent generative artificial intelligence, and focus on people and avoid spreading misinformation.