by admin
In order to develop AI artificial intelligence that can prioritize transparency, accountability (Accountability), human agency oversight and user interests, Mozilla, the developer of the Firefox browser, established a company focused on “Trustworthy AI” on the 22nd. AI) startup Mozilla.ai.

The launch of ChatGPT in November last year triggered a global wave of follow-up. Companies such as Microsoft, Google, DuckDuckGo, Grammarly, and Adobe have launched their own generative AI tools. But the biggest criticism of current generative AI services is that these services often package false and false information into authoritative-sounding narratives, and they do not understand whether the information used is correct or not .

In order to reverse this phenomenon, Mozilla claims to uphold the concept of reliable AI and establish Mozilla.ai, a startup company that goes against this trend. An easier AI ecosystem. Basically, Mozilla.ai will focus from the beginning on tools that will make generative AI services safer and more transparent, and recommendation systems that will not mislead users.

At present, Mozilla has initially invested 30 million US dollars in Mozilla.ai. The entire company will be led by a three-person board, and Moez Draief, the former chief scientist of Huawei’s Noah’s Ark Laboratory, will serve as the managing director.

(First image source: Mozilla.ai)

