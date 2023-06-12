Mozilla Thunderbird: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Mozilla Thunderbird. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Mozilla Thunderbird on June 12th, 2023. The report points to several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product Mozilla Thunderbird are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Mozilla Foundation Security Advisory (Stand: 11.06.2023).

Several vulnerabilities reported for Mozilla Thunderbird – risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Mozilla Thunderbird Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

Thunderbird is an open source email client.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in Mozilla Thunderbird to bypass security protections or execute code.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-34416 and CVE-2023-34414.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Mozilla Thunderbird < 102.12 (cpe:/a:mozilla:thunderbird)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Mozilla Foundation Security Advisory vom 2023-06-11 (12.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2023-21/

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Mozilla Thunderbird. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/12/2023 – Initial version

