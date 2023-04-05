Mozilla co-founder and current CEO Mitchell Baker announced earlier that Mozilla has been established for more than 25 years, and emphasized that it will continue to promote the spirit of equal and healthy development of the Internet.

Today’s Mozilla is the browser original code development code released by the then Netscape on the mozilla.org website on March 31, 1998. The original goal was to compete with Mosaic, the most widely used browser in the world at that time. Mozilla’s original code name was actually composed of “Mosaic Killa” (Mosaic Killer), and later added the name of the classic Japanese monster Godzilla to become the well-known Mozilla.

After Mozilla established the development community, it began to clean up the old coding content of the original Netscape era, and launched a more stable, more functional design, and it was officially launched on June 5, 2002, and Mozilla’s later original coding also became Netscape. 6 and Netscape 7 design basis, and launched the Firefox browser and Thunderbird email software. After Microsoft’s IE browser began to rise, it turned to Microsoft as a competitor. When Google Chrome was launched, it continued to emphasize that it would balance the Internet Equality is the goal of development.

In addition to emphasizing the maintenance of network equality in browser products, Mozilla has subsequently proposed many projects to make network application development equal, including the open source speech recognition engine project Common Voice (Common Voice), which was promoted in July 2017. , and the recently established startup company “Mozilla.ai” with the goal of establishing a trusted and independent open source artificial intelligence ecosystem.

