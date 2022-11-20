Mozilla announced its development status between 2021 and 2022 earlier, and explained that in the past 25 years, while helping to build a better Internet ecosystem, it will aim to ensure that the Internet is a global public open asset in the future.

When Mozilla was founded in March 1998, the only way to connect to the Internet was through a browser. At that time, IE created by Microsoft dominated the main market. Therefore, Mozilla launched Firefox to compete with Microsoft in the browser market, flaunting the Users have more choices, thereby maintaining online equality.

However, in the past 25 years, the way and type of connection to the Internet have changed significantly, especially the popularization of smart phones, which has driven the use of apps, making the browser no longer the only channel for surfing the Internet, so Mozilla believes that it is necessary make change.

Mozilla believes that the browser is still an important channel for accessing the Internet, but it is no longer the only necessary tool. In the future, more application services will be used to ensure the equal rights of users to access the Internet, and to avoid using Internet services only in limited circumstances.

Therefore, Mozilla has successively launched Pocket services that can browse information synchronously on different devices in the past, and provides VPN services to ensure personal privacy and security when surfing the Internet. In addition, it also provides Mozilla Developer Network (MDN) Plus services for developers to enhance Internet access. It is convenient to use on the road, and it can also serve as a new source of profit for Mozilla.

Prior to this, Mozilla mainly obtained revenue through cooperation with search engine services such as Google and Yahoo, and through advertising exposure. According to data released earlier, Mozilla’s revenue from external cooperation, advertising, and subscriptions will reach US$585 million in 2021, a 25% increase from the previous year’s revenue, and its increased revenue through subscription services will reach US$57 million. Compared with the previous year, it has increased by about 125%, becoming a new source of profit.

