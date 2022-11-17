Among the Hi-Res music standards, MQA is already one of the mainstream. In the future, the high sound quality of MQA will not be limited to home audio and DAP. They are developing a new code MQair for wireless headphones, so that users can pass Enjoy the best sound quality with wireless headphones. MQA issued a press release a few days ago about the development of MQair. The new code is mainly aimed at the daily use of portable products on the street, including wireless earbuds and earphones. It will support PCM and MQA music up to 384kHz, and transmit it to Headphones and other products can transmit the original 20Mbps Hi-Res music at a rate as low as 200kpbs, almost instantaneous transmission, extremely low lag, and quite energy-saving. At present, there are aptX HD and LDAC wireless transmission codes for Hi-Res music. MQair is still in the development stage, and no brand has indicated that it will adopt it. It seems that it is still too early to enjoy MQA music with the new codec.

