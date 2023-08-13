MrBeast Burger, millionaire clash between youtuber and the “ghost …

MrBeast vs MrBeast Burger: A legal battle is brewing between YouTube celebrity Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, and virtual restaurant company MrBeast Burger. First comes MrBeast’s complaint against the company behind the MrBeast Burger brand, Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), which organizes the “ghost kitchens” with the bestial name and brand of the youtuber. And then the latter responded by filing a complaint in turn, requesting a impressive compensation of 100 million dollars. But what’s going on?

MrBeast Burger, millionaire clash between the youtuber and the “ghost kitchen”

To understand this lawsuit, let’s start from the beginning. We are in 2020: Virtual Dining Concepts had collaborated with MrBeast to launch its burger line through Ghost Kitchens. That is, virtual kitchens without a physical presence: they take advantage of the kitchens of other establishments and restaurants to prepare and deliver food of a specific brand. In this case, it was the brand MrBeast Burger, leveraging Donaldson’s online success. Which has 174 million followers on YouTube, 86 million on TikTok and nearly 40 on Instagram.

Also thanks to the notoriety of the youtuber, the expansion of the brand has been amazing. Starting with an initial online presence in 2020, MrBeast Burger has grown up to include 1,700 restaurants, operating via ghost kitchens and delivering its burgers directly to fans.

In addition to the “ghost kitchens”, Donaldson has created a physical outlet of MrBeast Burger in New Jersey, which attracted more than 10,000 fans during the opening. This has contributed significantly to the rapid growth of the business.

Double lawsuit

Last week, MrBeast filed a lawsuit against Virtual Dining Concepts, the company responsible for the MrBeast Burger fast food line. In a major blow, the well-known youtuber had even declared that the food offered by the company was “inedible“.

MrBeast has also initiated legal proceedings due to unfavorable reviews from his fans. Which they defined “revolting” e “worst burger ever tasted” MrBeast Burger products.

According to reports by Variety, Virtual Dining Concepts has responded by stating that Donaldson would violated its contractual obligations, including advertising and promoting the MrBeast Burger brand. The firm accused Donaldson of not having publicly supported the virtual restaurant and having spread false and disparaging statements. ccausing significant financial damages and damaging brand reputation.

Examples of burgers, but not the one from MrBeast Burger

The complaint filed by Virtual Dining Concepts clearly states their position on the matter: “This case is about a social media celebrity who believes that His fame means his word doesn’t matter, that the facts do not count and that he can renege and violate his contractual obligations without consequences. He’s wrong.”

Furthermore, VDC suggests MrBeast’s alleged slights come because the youtuber has not been able to renegotiate the contract with the company on three occasions: in November 2022, in February 2023 and in June 2023. The company cites a tweet from the youtuber who says: “If I had the opportunity to close [MrBeast Burger]I would have done that a long time ago sadly. Sometimes when you are young you sign a poor quality contract.”

Who is right between the two litigants? In all likelihood, a jury will decide. What we know for sure is that, when choosing which burger to enjoy, the name of a youtuber is not always enough.

