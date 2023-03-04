Home Technology März 2022
März 2022

It’s darker at night than outside

I’ve had my phone in permanent dark mode for a few months. It also feels a little easier on the eyes during the day and maybe it saves a bit of battery (don’t @ me). But it has a side effect.

Whenever I pull up the weather forecast on a dark background, it feels oddly irrelevant. Then I think: I don’t care what the weather is like at night, I want the forecast for the day. My brain still associates darkness with night – no wonder, what are a few months of dark mode compared to a day/night rhythm!

And so, even though I have a weather app that takes dark mode into account and I usually search with Duckduckgo, which also operates in dark mode, I find myself using Google, which ignores dark mode and gives me a blinding glow , search for ›weather‹ to finally find out how it will be during the day.

(Christopher Bergmann)

