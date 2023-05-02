Home » MSI adds Memory Context Restore to speed up AM5 motherboard boot time
MSI adds Memory Context Restore to speed up AM5 motherboard boot time

Last week, MSI added the Memory Context Restore function to the BIOS for AM5 motherboards such as X670 and B650, which can greatly improve AMD AM5 motherboards. Because the motherboard self-tests after the memory is turned on, the boot time is too long The problem.

In this era where everyone is tens of millions per second, it is unbearable to start up for more than 20 seconds, and the Youtuber channel “Kenny Cool KENNY” from Malaysia uses B650M MORTAR WIFI in the video Ryzen 9 7900 was tested.

After enabling the Memory Context Restore function, the time from when the PC is turned on to when the MAG logo can be seen is shortened to the same or even faster than when EXPO is not enabled! This is twice as fast as the 38 seconds required with EXPO turned on and Memory Context Restore set to AUTO.

As for whether enabling the Memory Context Restore function will affect memory performance? KENNY conducted the AIDA64 memory and cache test and the PUBG game test in the film. In the test, AIDA64 slightly reduced the performance but the PUBG game test did not have any impact.

