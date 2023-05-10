MSI AM5 platform introduces optimized BIOS for SK Hynix A-Die memory

Since AMD’s new AM5 platform began to use DDR5 memory, gamers have generally responded that even if the AMD Extended Profiles for Overclocking (EXPO) memory one-key overclocking function is enabled, DDR5 memory can be used with AMD Ryzen 7000 processor on the AM5 platform. The delay and other performances tested by the body are not ideal.

Just update the latest version of BIOS on MSI X670/B650/A620 motherboards, then select the High Efficiency mode option in the overclocking page, select the Tightest profile in Memory Timing Preset, and you can use the SK Hynix A-Die chip memory with to improve performance.

According to the test data provided by MSI, in the AIDA64 memory and cache test, the original read speed is 79599 MB/s, the write speed is 80259 MB/s, the copy speed is 73120 MB/s, and the delay is 61.7 ns. The speed is 92462 MB/s, the writing speed is 96949 MB/s, the copying speed is 82461 MB/s, and the delay is 57.1 ns. In addition to the improved read and write performance, the memory delay has also successfully flown below 60 ns! If you are using an MSI AM5 motherboard with SK Hynix A-Die memory, you might as well turn on this new feature to get better performance!

source “Please attach the source and link when reposting XF news, thank you”