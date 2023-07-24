MSI and CAPCOM Join Forces to Launch ‘Exoprimal’ – Get Your Free Game Serial Number with the Purchase of an MSI Gaming Monitor!

#### MSI and Capcom Collaborate to Launch “Exoprimal” Game Redemption Event

MSI, the renowned e-sports brand, has partnered with CAPCOM to introduce the highly anticipated sci-fi game – “Exoprimal” serial number redemption event. Gamers can now obtain the PC version of “Exoprimal” game serial number by purchasing the designated MSI gaming monitor from the official event page. As a bonus, players will also receive a special MSI x “Exoprimal” sticker, adding to the immersive experience of this epic game.

“Exoprimal” is an online team battle action game where players don the advanced power suit, “Assault Armor,” specially designed for different roles. Their objective is to fend off the overwhelming number of invading “Dinosaur Outbreak” creatures. Set in the year 2040, this crisis has left human beings on the brink of destruction as dinosaurs mysteriously materialize and attack cities and populations. With meticulously crafted environments and seamless gameplay mechanics, “Exoprimal” promises an exhilarating combat experience against waves of dinosaurs.

To enhance the gaming experience, MSI’s “MSI Gaming Display” offers players unparalleled visual quality and immersion while playing “Exoprimal.” The MAG 274UPF boasts a 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate Rapid IPS panel, delivering a wider game scene and smoother visual effects. Similarly, the MAG 325CQRF-QD, with its 31.5-inch Rapid VA curved panel, astonishing 170Hz refresh rate, and Quantum Dot (QD) technology, provides players with an immersive gaming experience and stunning visual effects.

CAPCOM, the world‘s leading game developer and publisher, has a rich history of creating interactive entertainment products for various gaming platforms. Established in 1983, the company is responsible for groundbreaking franchises such as Evil House™, Monster Hunter™, Fighting Whirlwind™, Mega Man™, Demon Hunter™, and Ace Attorney™. With operations spanning across different countries and a headquarters in Osaka, Japan, CAPCOM is globally recognized for its exceptional gaming creations.

For more information about the collaboration between MSI and CAPCOM and the redemption of “Exoprimal” game serial numbers, please visit the designated event page. Immerse yourself in the world of “Exoprimal” and prepare to battle deadly dinosaurs!

