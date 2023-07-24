Home » MSI and CAPCOM Join Forces to Launch ‘Exoprimal’ – Get Your Free Game Serial Number with the Purchase of an MSI Gaming Monitor!
Technology

MSI and CAPCOM Join Forces to Launch ‘Exoprimal’ – Get Your Free Game Serial Number with the Purchase of an MSI Gaming Monitor!

by admin
MSI and CAPCOM Join Forces to Launch ‘Exoprimal’ – Get Your Free Game Serial Number with the Purchase of an MSI Gaming Monitor!

#### MSI and Capcom Collaborate to Launch “Exoprimal” Game Redemption Event

MSI, the renowned e-sports brand, has partnered with CAPCOM to introduce the highly anticipated sci-fi game – “Exoprimal” serial number redemption event. Gamers can now obtain the PC version of “Exoprimal” game serial number by purchasing the designated MSI gaming monitor from the official event page. As a bonus, players will also receive a special MSI x “Exoprimal” sticker, adding to the immersive experience of this epic game.

“Exoprimal” is an online team battle action game where players don the advanced power suit, “Assault Armor,” specially designed for different roles. Their objective is to fend off the overwhelming number of invading “Dinosaur Outbreak” creatures. Set in the year 2040, this crisis has left human beings on the brink of destruction as dinosaurs mysteriously materialize and attack cities and populations. With meticulously crafted environments and seamless gameplay mechanics, “Exoprimal” promises an exhilarating combat experience against waves of dinosaurs.

To enhance the gaming experience, MSI’s “MSI Gaming Display” offers players unparalleled visual quality and immersion while playing “Exoprimal.” The MAG 274UPF boasts a 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate Rapid IPS panel, delivering a wider game scene and smoother visual effects. Similarly, the MAG 325CQRF-QD, with its 31.5-inch Rapid VA curved panel, astonishing 170Hz refresh rate, and Quantum Dot (QD) technology, provides players with an immersive gaming experience and stunning visual effects.

CAPCOM, the world‘s leading game developer and publisher, has a rich history of creating interactive entertainment products for various gaming platforms. Established in 1983, the company is responsible for groundbreaking franchises such as Evil House™, Monster Hunter™, Fighting Whirlwind™, Mega Man™, Demon Hunter™, and Ace Attorney™. With operations spanning across different countries and a headquarters in Osaka, Japan, CAPCOM is globally recognized for its exceptional gaming creations.

See also  Meta's internal documents reveal all the difficulties of the Metaverse

For more information about the collaboration between MSI and CAPCOM and the redemption of “Exoprimal” game serial numbers, please visit the designated event page. Immerse yourself in the world of “Exoprimal” and prepare to battle deadly dinosaurs!

**Further reading:**
– [MSI Gaming Monitor Event Page](event-page-link)
– [More Information about “Exoprimal”](exoprimal-info-link)
– [MSI MAG 274UPF Gaming Display](mag-274upf-link)
– [MSI MAG 325CQRF-QD Gaming Display](mag-325cqrf-qd-link)
– [About CAPCOM](capcom-info-link)

You may also like

Greentech Hamburg: The Hanseatic city is speeding up...

United Ventures launches a 150 million fund for...

8 Free and Practical ID Photo Apps: Make...

After the United States, Italy too: subscriptions are...

Elypse (Elypse: Abyss) Traditional Chinese Version Released Today...

PS5 offer: Secure Playstation 5 now 90 euros...

The artificial intelligence revolution passes through training

Reiko and Gentaro Join the Roster in Mortal...

Test: 4Smarts Lucid Air, 26800 mAh, 65W USB...

United Ventures launches a 150 million fund for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy