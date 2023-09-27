MSI and UBISOFT Collaborate for the Ultimate E-sports Adventure: Assassin’s Creed: Phantasm

MSI and UBISOFT team up for Assassin’s Creed: Phantasm

MSI, the world‘s leading e-sports brand, has announced its collaboration with renowned game publisher UBISOFT for the release of “Assassin’s Creed: Visions”. This highly anticipated game will launch globally on October 5. Taiwanese players who purchase MSI Technology‘s designated gaming monitor or gaming router will have the opportunity to obtain a serial number for the game.

“Assassin’s Creed: Visions” is a tribute to the iconic Assassin’s Creed series, with a focus on the first game in the franchise. Players will be transported to the majestic golden age of ninth-century Baghdad, immersing themselves in a thrilling action-adventure experience that reimagines the parkour, stealth, and assassination gameplay elements. Taking on the role of a young thief named Basim Ibn Is’haq, players will embark on a quest for answers, against the backdrop of a critical moment in history.

The collaboration between MSI and UBISOFT not only merges the worlds of gaming and technology but also provides an unprecedented e-sports experience for players. In addition to the exciting narrative of “Assassin’s Creed: Visions,” MSI’s unique Mystic Light technology enhances the gameplay by creating immersive lighting effects. As players explore ancient civilizations and engage in intense adventures, Mystic Light adapts its lighting effects to match the in-game scenes and plot changes, offering players a visually and auditory captivating experience.

Cheng Huizheng, deputy general manager of marketing at MSI, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “As a leading global e-sports brand, MSI has always maintained a close strategic partnership with UBISOFT to create an immersive gaming world for players. We believe that the perfect combination of high-end technological products from MSI and ‘Assassin’s Creed: Visions’ will undoubtedly deliver the best e-sports experience to players.”

For more details on the promotional activities and terms and conditions, interested individuals can visit the official MSI website and social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

In conclusion, the collaboration between MSI and UBISOFT for “Assassin’s Creed: Phantasm” promises to revolutionize the gaming experience, blending luxury e-sports with an epic adventure. Players can look forward to an immersive gameplay experience with stunning visuals, courtesy of MSI’s cutting-edge technology.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

