MSI B660/B760 motherboards add Lock BCLK 102.5 setting to make the processor temperature lower and the performance unchanged
by admin
Starting from the B560 chipset motherboard, Intel has opened up the memory overclocking function on the mainstream B-series motherboard models. There is generally a problem with the preset voltage being too high when the converter is first launched.

As a result, the temperature of the processor tends to be high under high load, and the B-series motherboards cannot turn off the IA CEP safety protection function and lack the CEP function. Therefore, when the voltage setting cannot be adjusted too much, the Intel 13th generation Core processor There will be problems with higher voltage and temperature.

For motherboard models equipped with Renesas RC26008 PCIe 5.0 Clock Buffers external clock generator chip, after updating to the latest version of BIOS, you can enter the Lock BCLK 102.5 page in the BIOS OC option and select the Keep Turbo Ratio or Down Turbo Ratio function, according to The score chart provided by MSI shows that using MAG B760M MORTAR MAX WIFI with Intel’s 13th generation Core processor test, both modes can improve the scores of CINEBENCH R23 multi-core test items.

Supported models

ProcessorIntel 12th/13th Generation Core Processor

motherboard

MEG Z790 GODLIKE
MEG Z790 ACE
MPG Z790I EDGE WIFI
MAG B760M MORTAR MAX WIFI
MAG B760M MORTAR MAX WIFI DDR4
ME Z690 GOODLIKE
ME Z690 ACE
MEG Z690 UNIFY
MEG Z690 UNIFY-X
MEG Z690I UNIFY
MAG B660M MORTAR MAX WIFI DDR4

source “Please attach the source and link when reposting XF news, thank you”

