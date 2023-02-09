If you win, you have to speak up, MSI’s new generation of Creator Z17 HX Studio and Creator Z16 HX Studio new models, using the 13th generation Intel Core i9 HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, have passed the NVIDIA Studio certification and are more powerful Turn over the hard power of Apple M2 Max.

The new models of MSI Creation Department, Creator Z17 HX Studio and Creator Z16 HX Studio, adopt CNC integrated aluminum alloy to create a 19mm thick and slim body, equipped with the 13th generation Intel Core i9 HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. Studio certified.

The even-temp version heat dissipation technology is adopted in this thin body, which can increase the heat dissipation coverage area by 76%, improve the heat dissipation performance by 85%, and reduce the surface temperature by 4.2°C. In addition, there is a 16:10 touch panel and MSI Pen 2 integration and Specifications such as PCIe Gen5 + DDR5 + TB4.

In terms of performance, MSI mentioned that the Creator Z HX laptop with i9-13950HX + RTX 4070 can beat Apple M1 Max (MBP 16) by about 30% in the CrosMark system performance test, and is 50% ahead of Vray in terms of performance , After Effect won 67% performance.

The same i9-13950HX + RTX 4070 Creator Z HX laptop paired with the latest Apple M2 Max has a multi-core performance lead of 201% in Cinebench R23, which is nearly 2x times, and also has a performance lead of 129% in Geekbench multi-core.

MSI also mentioned that the Creator series uses a new HX processor with 24 cores, which can bring better rendering performance for AE applications; and RTX 4070 can also obtain better photo editing performance after introducing AI functions into PS.

The MSI Pen 2 paired with the Creator Z HX laptop supports Microsoft MPP 2.6 specifications, 4096 steps of pressure, and has a unique graphite tip. It can also be used as a normal pencil in addition to touch. You can write on paper at any time without changing the tip , allowing creators to seamlessly connect between digital and physical creation, and designs such as feedback for the best design of handwriting, so that creators have a better brush experience.

The MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio aluminum body uses a 17-inch 16:10 QHD+ screen. With touch function, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and True Color Delta <2 color accuracy performance, the uniform temperature cooling design can maximize the performance of creative notebooks in a 19mm thick body.

In addition, the Creator series of notebooks Creator Z17 HX Studio, Creator Z16 HX Studio, and Creator M16 are expected to go on sale in mid-to-late March, bringing the latest upgrades in creative performance.