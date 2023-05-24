MSI Introduces New NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Series Graphics Cards

Experience third-generation ray tracing and AI-accelerated performance with DLSS 3

True Gaming hardware leader, MSI announced the latest series of graphics cards powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 graphics processors. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will be available in 16GB and 8GB sizes, giving gamers a choice to suit their needs. The GAMING TRIO, GAMING, VENTUS 3X, and VENTUS 2X BLACK series models based on GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 GPUs feature the latest graphics technology, high-performance board design, and advanced thermal technology.

The latest MSI GeForce RTX 4060 series graphics cards are designed to deliver stunning performance to mainstream gamers and creators at 1080P resolution at 100 frames per second with ray tracing and DLSS 3. The GeForce RTX 4060 lineup offers all the improvements of NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture — including DLSS 3 neural rendering, third-generation high frame-rate ray tracing, and eighth-generation NVIDIA Encoder (NVENC) with AV1 encoding

GAMING series



The GAMING TRIO and GAMING series have a well-loved and familiar look while maintaining the excellent balance of performance, cooling and low noise that gamers trust. The TORX Fan 5.0 design features pairs of three fan blades joined together by an external link to form a frame that focuses airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 3 and TWIN FROZR 9 cooling systems. Both series are reinforced with a hairline metal backplate with a flow-through design to reduce trapped heat. In addition, Mystic Light is decorated on the outside of the graphics card, and the lighting effect is synchronized with other components of the PC through Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link.

Wind Series



The VENTUS series offers a reliable and cost-effective option for gamers looking for value for money. With a clean design philosophy, the VENTUS 3X and VENTUS 2X BLACK retain the essentials for the task at hand. These cards feature award-winning TORX Fan 4.0, reinforced backplates and a comprehensive aesthetic that fits any case architecture. Additionally, the new VENTUS 2X BLACK cards feature an original new dark look, perfect for stealthy dark-themed chassis architectures.

For more detailed information about MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 series graphics cards, please visit the product page of MSI official website to learn about their specifications and release dates.

software support

MSI AFTERBURNER

MSI Afterburner is the world‘s most famous and widely used video card overclocking software. It provides complete control over the graphics card and enables users to monitor key system indicators in real time. Afterburner provides a free performance boost for smooth gaming experience, high frame rate for smoother gaming experience.

MSI CENTER

The exclusive MSI Center software enhances user experience through easy-to-use applications. It features Frozr AI cooling, which unifies system fans connected to compatible MSI motherboards to respond to GPU cooling changes.

Availability

The new MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB series graphics cards will be available for sale starting May 24, 2023.

