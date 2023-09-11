MSI Introduces USB4 Expansion Card for Z790 Carbon Max WiFi Motherboard

MSI to Introduce USB4 Expansion Card with upcoming Z790 Carbon Max WiFi Motherboard

In response to the highly-anticipated release of Intel’s Raptor Lake-S Refresh, MSI, the renowned computer hardware manufacturer, has announced its plans to launch a range of 700 series chipset product updates. Alongside its flagship and high-end products, MSI will also introduce Wi-Fi 7 wireless network modules. In a recent revelation, it has been reported that MSI is set to join the USB4 expansion card market as well.

The information was disclosed by a whistleblower on the popular Twitter account, chi11eddog. Accompanied by pictures and text, the account unveiled that MSI’s upcoming Z790 Carbon Max WiFi motherboard will come equipped with a USB4 expansion card, with the model number MS-4489. Interestingly, this expansion card has already been revealed at the Computex 2023 event. The card incorporates ASMedia’s first-generation USB4 host controller ASM4242.

It is important to note that the design of the MS-4489 USB4 expansion card may not be universal, as it features a set of signal pins labeled JU4_1 on the circuit board, which need to be connected to the corresponding supported motherboard. The socket on the motherboard side is seemingly named JTBT_U4_1. Based on the pin design, MSI seems to have utilized the older Thunderbolt control signal pin definition, distinguishing and segregating Thunderbolt (TB) and USB4 expansion cards at the UEFI BIOS layer.

The Z790 Carbon Max WiFi motherboard, which is expected to be launched by MSI, showcases a signal pin named JTBT1 at the location relative to the circuit board of the Z790 Carbon WiFi.

While MSI has not denied the validity of chi11eddog’s revelation, tech enthusiasts and MSI fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the Z790 Carbon Max WiFi motherboard, which will enable them to test and experience ASMedia’s USB4 solution as a USB4 compatible with Intel Thunderbolt 4.

The introduction of MSI’s USB4 expansion card will expand the compatibility options for users and allow them to enjoy the benefits of the latest USB4 technology, including faster data transfer speeds and improved power delivery capabilities. As the demand for USB4-enabled devices continues to grow, MSI’s foray into this segment is a strategic move to cater to the evolving needs of tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

With the launch of the Z790 Carbon Max WiFi and the accompanying USB4 expansion card, MSI aims to solidify its position as a leading player in the computer hardware industry and provide users with a seamless and high-performance computing experience.

