MSI Launches NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4070 Series Graphics Cards

True Gaming, the leading brand of e-sports hardware, MSI is proud to announce a new series of graphics cards powered by NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4070 graphics processors. The classic GAMING TRIO and VENTUS series adopt the latest graphics technology, advanced circuit board design and top cooling design. Designed to deliver maximum potency and greater efficiency while remaining cool and virtually silent.

The GeForce RTX 4070 GPU includes every advance of the NVIDIA® Ada Lovelace architecture, including new gaming standards like DLSS 3 neural rendering and real-time ray tracing. Starting at $2,990, the GeForce RTX 4070 runs most commercially available games at over 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution.

GAMING TRIO series

While GAMING TRIO is innovative and more streamlined, it still retains its iconic DNA and familiar appearance. At the same time, it maintains the same perfect balance between performance, cooling and low noise that gamers trust. Leading the evolution of this product lineup is the revolutionary TORX FAN 5.0 design, where three fan blades are connected through the outer frame to form a fan frame that concentrates airflow into the upgraded TRI FROZR 3 cooling system. RTX 4070 GAMING TRIO features a certified nickel-plated copper base and up to 6 heatpipes at the core of the heatsink to help dissipate heat efficiently. The metal backplate with ventilation opening design increases the heat dissipation efficiency and strength of the graphics card, and at the same time provides passive cooling through the placement of thermal pads. The Mystic Light dotted on the exterior of the graphics card can be turned on synchronously with other PC components through Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link.

VENTUS series

The popular VENTUS series offers price-performance-focused solutions and is the cornerstone of the GeForce RTX 4070 Series. The VENTUS collection embodies a minimalist and functional design philosophy, retaining the essentials for the task at hand. A powerful cooling system with three or two award-winning TORX 4.0 FANs, a reinforced backplate and a sleek aesthetic make this series of graphics cards suitable for any case architecture. Both the triple-fan VENTUS 3X and dual-fan VENTUS 2X versions of the GeForce RTX 4070 series will be available.

MSI AFTERBURNER

MSI Afterburner is the world‘s most famous and widely used video card overclocking software. It provides complete control over the graphics card and enables users to monitor key system indicators in real time. Afterburner provides a free performance boost for smooth gaming experience, high frame rate for smoother gaming experience.

MSI CENTER

The exclusive MSI Center software enhances user experience through easy-to-use applications. It features Frozr AI cooling, which unifies system fans connected to compatible MSI motherboards to respond to GPU cooling changes.

Availability

The new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 series graphics cards will be available on April 13, 2023.

