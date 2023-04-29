Home » MSI Motherboard Launches AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processor Advanced BIOS Update
MSI Motherboard Launches AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processor Advanced BIOS Update

Provide more stable and safer performance.

Provide more stable and safer performance.

Previously, to lower the RyzenTM The 7000X3D CPU may be damaged due to voltage problems. MSI launched a preventive BIOS update on 4/24 to improve user safety. Based on AMD design specification, RyzenTM The 7000X3D series processors do not fully support overclocking or overvoltage adjustments, including CPU multiplier and CPU Vcore voltage. However, AMD does not limit the CPU SOC overvoltage function. Users can optimize the performance and stability of AMD EXPO by increasing the voltage of the CPU SOC.

However, in this confirmed report on processor damage, AMD suggested that RyzenTM The CPU SOC maximum voltage of 7000X3D series processors is limited within a specific safety range to reduce the risk of CPU damage due to voltage problems. For safety reasons, MSI adjusted Ryzen again according to AMD’s specificationTM The CPU SOC voltage setting of 7000 series processors has introduced a more secure BIOS update version. MSI also recommends that players use RyzenTM For 7000 series processors, it should be equipped with a 280mm or more integrated water cooling or a radiator with the same level of cooling performance.

MSI has continued to release AMD Ryzen since 4/28TM Updated BIOS for 7000 series CPUs, the list is as follows:

Motherboard BIOS version (updated on 4/28)
MEG X670E GODLIKE E7D68AMS.152
MEG X670E ACE E7D69AMS.182
MPG X670E CARBON WIFI E7D70AMS.172
MAG X670E TOMAHAWK E7E12AMS.133
PRO X670-P WIFI E7D67AMS.192
MPG B650 CARBON WIFI E7D74AMS.152
MPG B650 EDGE WIFI E7E10AMS.162
MPG B650I EDGE WIFI E7D73AMS.132
MAG B650 TOMAHAWK WIFI E7D75AMS.162
MAG B650M MORTAR / WIFI E7D76AMS.A51
PRO B650-P WIFI E7D78AMS.152
PRO B650M-A / WIFI E7D77AMS.182
FOR A620M-E Will release shortly
MSI also simultaneously announced that all AMD AM5 series motherboards officially support 192GB DDR5 memory to ensure that AM5 series motherboards are equipped with 24GB and 48GB DDR5 memory module kits, running 192GB on 4 DIMMs or 96GB on 2 DIMMs best compatibility. Whether you are a professional creative worker or a gamer who relies heavily on multitasking, you can get better performance, and allow DIY players to have better compatibility when assembling computers, reducing assembly troubles.


