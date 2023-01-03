MSI launched the gaming desktop MPG INFINITE X2 13F, which is newly equipped with the 13th generation Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. It is bound to allow players to experience the fast performance brought by next-generation hardware in the game.

In addition to the mainframe, this time there is also an MSI G274QRFW monitor, Clutch GM41 LIGHTWEIGHT wireless mouse and MSI VIGOR GK71 SONIC mechanical keyboard, a complete set of Dragon Soul equipment out of the box, bringing players a unique faith experience.

MSI MPG INFINITE X2 13F host introduction

MPG INFINITE X2 13F uses a compact ATX case as the main body, with a volume of only 45 liters. The front uses irregular slashes and corners to create a neat style. Not only is there a Faith RGB lighting effect on the bottom, but the dragon shield logo in the lower right corner is the finishing touch. The power button is also cleverly integrated into the design.

Because the power button is integrated into the front design, there are 2 USB 3.0, 1 USB 3.1 GEN 2×1 Type-C and a separate headphone microphone interface on the top of the case. If you feel that the speed is not enough, the motherboard also provides a high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C interface with a transmission speed of 20Gbps.

The main DIY-designed MPG INFINITE X2 13F side transparent glass is fixed with thumb screws, which can be easily removed for modification by players. The storage device of this host is a PCIe 4.0 interface, and the memory adopts the DDR5 specification. The installation area is not protected by the hardware, so it is easy and convenient to upgrade to a large capacity.

The processor adopts Intel’s 13th generation highest-end i9-13900KF, which continues the 12th generation’s hybrid architecture of large and small cores, but the P-Core overclocking can reach up to 5.8GHz, the number of E-Core cores is also doubled, and L2 and L3 are fast Fetching has also increased, bringing significant improvements in games and creator apps.

The independent graphics card part is matched with its own MSI GeForce RTX 4090 VENTUS 3X 24G OC, using TSMC’s 4nm process NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, with a complete 16384 CUDA cores, and up to 24GB GDDR6X memory, and the clock speed can reach 2550 MHz in overclocking mode .

The illuminated power button is subtly integrated into the texture of the front panel.

The top of the case provides I/O expansion, including 3.5mm earphones, microphone holes, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A, and one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type C.

The appearance emphasizes the metal feeling more than the previous generation. The silver armor covers 3 TORX 4.0 fans, the metal back plate, and the anti-bend design, so that the length and weight reach an astonishing 33cm and 1675g respectively. Fortunately, the graphics card bracket has been pre-locked in front of the graphics card, so there is no need to worry about the graphics card drooping or even damaging the slot.

In order to drive the whole set of hardware, the power supply is also the latest ATX 3.0 standard. The power cable that has been pre-installed on the RTX 4090 is the latest 16pin 12VHPWR specification. For additional questions.

The host cooling solution adopts MSI’s exclusive Silent Storm Cooling technology, which separates the processor, graphics card, and power supply into two chambers. There is an air intake fan at the front, and a 240 integrated water-cooling unit above the main installation position, and a 120 RGB fan at the rear of the case to take out the heat together.

Introducing the MSI G274QRFW Monitor

The MSI G274QRFW monitor has an unusual white appearance, and even the Dragon Shield logo is whitened outside the base, bracket and back panel. However, in order to make the lighting effect more obvious, there is still a black ARGB light bar on the back, and the five-way button also continues to use the red design.

The display uses a 27-inch 2K resolution Rapid IPS panel with a refresh rate of up to 170Hz and a response time of 1ms. If players use an NVIDIA graphics card (such as the MPG INFINITIE X2 13F console this time), they can turn on NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible to bring no tearing A smooth and smooth experience.

The all-white model MSI G274QRFW, the back of the screen can also be beautiful.

Screen I/O includes two HDMI 2.0b, one DP 1.4, headphone output, DC power interface.

The red five-way joystick is on the lower right side of the back of the screen, and the color jumping design is quite interesting.

The screen bracket with height adjustment, pitch angle adjustment, and 90-degree rotation is surprisingly fixed to the screen with screws instead of the common quick-release latch.

In terms of display technology, MSI G274QRFW has a wide color gamut performance, and it is also supported by blue light reduction Pro hardware technology and anti-flicker software technology to protect players’ eyes. In terms of low light source performance, there is also a night vision black balance function, allowing players to adjust the brightness setting of dim images by themselves.

In addition, MSI G274QRFW supports VESA standard installation, but the original bracket is very easy to use, not only because the white color is eye-catching, but also because it can support elevation angles of -5~20 degrees, left and right -90~90 degrees, and up and down 0~13 cm. It can be rotated vertically at a large angle of 90 degrees, suitable for various application scenarios.

MSI Clutch GM41 LIGHTWEIGHT and VIGOR GK71 SONIC Mouse and Keyboard Introduction

Mouse CLUTCH GM31 LIGHTWEIGHT WIRELESS weighs only 73 grams, built-in PixArt PAW-3311 sensor and 60 million times life Omron switch. With an asymmetrical design, it is suitable for small hands or right-handed players. There is also a combination of wireless connection and exclusive charging base, so that the desktop is not bound by wires.

The keyboard VIGOR GK71 SONIC has the world‘s lightest 35g MSI SONIC RED linear axis, and it responds quickly when typing. The side of the keycap is designed with translucency, which makes the lighting effect exude a unique atmosphere. There are also silver media keys and a volume wheel in the upper right corner, and the overall design is very handsome for e-sports.

MSI MPG INFINITE X2 13F Performance Test

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900KF

Motherboard: Z690

Radiator: MSI 240 AIO

Memory: DDR5-4800 16GB*2

Graphics card: MSI GeForce RTX 4090 VENTUS 3X 24G OC

System drive: VP4300 PCIe m.2 Gen4 x4 SSD 1TB

Power supply: MSI MPG A1000G PCIE5 PSU

Operating System: Windows 11 Pro

The theoretical performance of the processor is tested by CrossMark. The test content is divided into three categories: productivity, creativity and responsiveness, plus the total score has a total of 4 scores. The i9-13900K scored 2063 points in the productivity test, 2536 points in the creativity test, and 1999 points in the response speed, with a total score of 2244.

The theoretical performance of the game is mainly based on 3DMark Time Spy. Based on Time Spy running at 2K resolution of DirectX 12, MSI MPG INFINITE X2 13F got a total score of 29984 points, while the CPU score of i7-12700K and the score of RTX 3070 Ti graphics card were respectively 34910 points and 16662 points.

PCMark 10 tests the overall performance, MSI MPG INFINITE X2 13F scored a total of 9860 points. Among them, 11380 points were obtained in basic computer work such as program startup and video conferencing; 12892 points were obtained in the productivity of paperwork as a test. In the video content creation, which requires more performance, it scored 17734 points.

Actual game testing: There are multiplayer cooperative games “Rainbow Six: Isolation Zone”, AAA masterpiece “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”, light pursuit racing game “Forza: Horizon 5”, the first game that supports DLSS3 list “Microsoft Flight Simulator”, and finally the latest update “Portal RTX”.

In order to cooperate with the MSI G274QRFW screen, the following tests are all conducted at 2K resolution and the special effects are fully turned on. In “Rainbow Six: Isolation Zone”, the average frame rate is as high as 314 frames without any suspense, and we chased the light in “Forza Motorsport: Horizon 5” to the extreme level, and the average frame rate can easily reach 157 frames.

Under the same picture settings of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”, the average frame rate is 145 frames without ray tracing, and 97 frames after ray tracing is enabled. Since the DLSS3 technology has not been updated during the test, but DLSS: automatic can also be used 131 frames are close to the data without ray tracing.

However, to fully utilize the characteristics of the 40 series graphics card, it depends on DLSS3. In the first wave of support list “Microsoft Flight Simulator”, the original average frame rate was only 93 frames under the extreme special effects and 2K resolution. After turning on DLSS, it doubled to 184 frames, which can be said to be very impressive.

As for the performance of DLSS3 ray tracing, it depends on the latest “Portal RTX”. Although it is an old game, it not only supports ray tracing under RTX Remix technology, but also requires a lot of hardware. The average frame rate of RTX4090 in 2K resolution Count only 48 frames. However, after turning on DLSS3 technology, there can also be a terrifying improvement of an average of 128 frames.

game name average fps setting Rainbow Six: Quarantine Zone 315 overall high quality Electric Rebel 2077 145 Quick Preset: Very High Electric Rebel 2077 97 Ray Tracing: Max Electric Rebel 2077 131 Ray Tracing: Very High, DLSS: Auto Forza: Horizon 5 157 Recommended Preset: Very High Lighting Quality: Extreme Microsoft Flight Simulator 184 Global rendering quality: ultra DLSS: On Microsoft Flight Simulator 93 Global rendering quality:ultra Portal RTX 48 DLSS3:OFF Portal RTX 128 DLSS3:OＮ

Summarize

The MSI MPG INFINITE X2 13F tested this time uses the 13th generation Intel Core i9 processor paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card combination, which can have extraordinary performance in various game performances.

It is worth mentioning that the console features a DIY and easy-to-upgrade experience, and the configuration of the entire line is also convenient for players to install memory and upgrade storage space by themselves. The power supply adopts the latest ATX3.0 specification, so there is no need to worry about accidents when installing the latest RTX 40 graphics card. Even upgrading the graphics card in the future is not afraid of doubts about replacement and transfer.

The MSI G274QRFW screen has a mainstream 1440P resolution and 170Hz update rate. G-Sync support makes it easy to experience competitive games. Most light-chasing games can also meet high frame rate requirements after enabling DLSS supplementary frames. Due to the non-curved surface design and the multi-angles that are easy to adjust, it is not afraid that it will be useless as an attached screen in the future.

Not only the screen, MSI Clutch GM41 LIGHTWEIGHT and VIGOR GK71 SONIC can also see MSI’s ambitions in high-end peripheral products. The former’s exclusive self-owned axis brings quick response and neat and handsome appearance, while the latter keeps up with today’s high-end mainstream lightweight Quantify the wireless trend, I believe it can bring a dazzling wind to the surrounding market.

And a whole set of equipment from the same manufacturer, in addition to expressing faith, is the practical application of lighting effect synchronization. Turn on the Mystic Light integrated into MSI Center, not only the fan and water cooling in the host, but also the keyboard and mouse can be set together.

To sum up, for beginners or players who do not have hands-on assembly skills, but still need the high performance brought by next-generation hardware, branded kit machines are a good choice. The easy-to-upgrade design provided by MPG INFINITIE X2 13F can also experience a little fun of hands-on play. As long as the price is not too high, it is a product worth recommending.

Model: Tangtang

Special thanks to: MSI