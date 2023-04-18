MSI pure white brick machine is highly recommended to buy RTX 4070 Ti brick machine combination to enjoy discount and free Xbox Game Pass

When discussing masonry computers, everyone will focus on performance and heat dissipation. But if it is an e-sports computer, it is certainly not limited to the above two categories, and the appearance becomes very important. Computers give most people the impression that they are only black, so why not go against the mainstream and assemble a white-themed masonry machine to highlight your own style!

Most computer hardware is dominated by dark colors. It is not easy to assemble a white-themed masonry machine. MSI also understands the thoughts of players very well. Therefore, MSI has teamed up with Hanko Computer to launch the “MSI Pure White Builder Recommendation” discount and gift promotion event, so that you can immediately experience the smooth and shocking gaming experience, and at the same time enjoy the pure white visual experience!

The event is from April 14, 2023 to April 30, 2023. Customers only need to purchase the designated MSI pure white builder combination with the original price of HK$16,899 and a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card during the promotion period to enjoy The special price is HK$14,999, and you can also redeem a total of 1 year of Xbox Game Pass for PC (valued at HK$476) for free! The number of gifts is limited, while supplies last, players, don’t miss it!

Your Best Gaming Companion – MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti series graphics card

As the graphics of new games become more and more detailed, the performance of computer hardware also improves. The newly launched GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti series graphics card allows you to experience fast ray tracing and artificial intelligence acceleration through DLSS 3. The performance of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti series graphics card will definitely allow you to play your favorite games with ease !

Ray-tracing ray tracing technology

NVIDIA has added RT cores to the GeForce RTX series graphics cards, enabling ray tracing graphics to be displayed in games. Players can enjoy more than 250 popular games and applications through the latest generation of GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards. Natural and detailed lighting effects, and amazing graphics performance. GeForce RTX graphics card allows you to experience more realistic and natural graphics effects, ready to plunge into the game world.

DLSS Deep Learning Super Sampling Technology

When playing games, only a delicate and smooth picture can bring players the best experience. Therefore, NVIDIA developed DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling Technology), which uses the most advanced artificial intelligence technology to improve the performance of GeForce RTX GPU, allowing players to maintain high frame rate even after ray tracing is turned on, even at 4K resolution. Smooth game screen.

The new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards also support the most advanced DLSS 3 artificial intelligence graphics technology. Through the new fourth-generation Tensor core and optical flow accelerator, multiple low-resolution images are sampled, and with the real-time execution of DLSS artificial intelligence network, the highest refresh rate is greatly improved.

Whether it is a 4K ultra-high-definition game screen, or even ray tracing technology is turned on at the same time, users can still enjoy unprecedented delicate and smooth game screens.

NVIDIA Reflex

In competitive games, winning or losing is only within milliseconds, and low-latency gaming experience becomes even more important for e-sports players.

When the NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card is paired with a high-speed gaming monitor, players can enable Reflex low-latency mode in compatible games, greatly improving responsiveness. If it is paired with an NVIDIA G-SYNC monitor that supports the NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer function, and a gaming mouse that supports the NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer, the world‘s unique system latency analysis tool can be used to measure the reaction speed, so that players will not miss any offensive opportunities.

「MSI“Pure white masonry machine recommended” designated hardware combination

processor Intel Core i5-13700F 16-core 24-thread processor motherboard MSI MAG B760M MORTAR DDR4 Motherboard RAM ADATA XPG Spectrix D50 D4 3600Mhz 16GB White x2 graphics card MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X TRIO WHITE 12G SSD MSI SPACE M470 PCIe 4.0 M.2 1TB Power Supplier MSI MPG A750GF 750W Gold Certified Power Supply water cooling radiator MSI MAG CORELIQUID 240R V2 WHITE Integrated Water Cooling Chassis HYTE Y40 Dual Glass Design ATX Case fire cow extension cord ASIAHORSE Sleeved PCIe Gen 5 Splitter White

Portfolio focus profile:

This combination uses the latest generation of Intel Core CPU i5-13700F as the core, and is equipped with MSI MAG CORELIQUID 240R V2 WHITE integrated water cooling as the CPU cooler, ensuring that players can maintain system stability even after long-term gaming. In addition, the sufficient 32GB RAM allows users to maintain stable performance in scenes containing complex materials and open-world games.

As an e-sports building combination, you can’t be sloppy in the selection of graphics cards. This combination uses a new generation of MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING X TRIO WHITE 12G graphics card, which not only has ray tracing and artificial intelligence computing performance, but also has an all-white card body and MSI Mystic Light RGB lighting effect, adding to the powerful performance. A garnish.

Since there are a variety of gorgeous hardware, of course it must be equipped with high-transmittance glass to allow players to view the interior of the computer. The HYTE Y40 white chassis selected this time adopts a double-glass design. The internal hardware and RGB lighting effects can be seen at a glance from multiple angles, making this “MSI pure white machine” not only allow players to play games smoothly, but also satisfy the visual on the enjoyment.

Key hardware introduction

▲MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X TRIO White 12G ($289)

GPU Max. frequency: 2760 MHz / 12GB GDDR6X VRAM / All white body / Mystic Light RGB

▲MSI MAG B760M MORTAR DDR4 motherboard

Intel B760 Chipset/ RAM Max. frequency: 5333 MHz (OC) / 2x M.2 SSD slots/ 2.5G LAN port

▲MSI MAG Core Liquid 240R V2 WHITE integrated water cooling (worth $299)

Supports Intel LGA 1700 and AMD AM5 sockets/ ARGB lighting effects/ 42 dB quiet design/ three-phase motorized water pump

Event page: https://www.hornington.com/msi-white-pc-2023/

Event Date: From April 14, 2023 to April 30, 2023

Last redemption date: May 1, 2023

Event Terms and Conditions

Customers must purchase Hanko’s agent, including the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, to enjoy the above discounts.

Customers need to register online to redeem gifts during the promotion period.

Campaign period: 14-04-2023 to 30-04-2023。

30-04-2023。 Last redemption date: 01-05-2023

The number of gifts is limited to 50 copies, while supplies last.

Each set of puzzle sets can only be exchanged for gifts once.

Gifts cannot be exchanged for cash, and gifts cannot be returned or exchanged once sent.

The gift does not include technical support services. If you encounter technical problems with the gift, please contact the gift supplier.

Hanko Computer Company and MSI Technology reserves the right of final decision and reserves the right to change the terms and conditions without prior notice.

Enquiry: Hanko (3626 9899)

latest videos