Continuing CES 2023, MSI held the MSIology Leaping Singularity Conference a few days ago, and released a variety of MSI 2023 new generation notebook computers in Taiwan, ranging from flagship gaming models to thin and light business and creator notebooks. The usage needs of e-sports game players and creators. Continue reading this article to learn which MSI laptop is right for you!

MSI released a new series of e-sports and business laptops in 2023, perfect for creation, work, entertainment, mobile life and uninterrupted power!

With the launch of the new 13th generation Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics chips to liberate the performance of notebooks, in order to meet the performance needs of gamers and creators, MSI recently held the MSIology Leaping Singularity Product Launch Conference, and grandly announced the MSI The new series of notebooks include the flagship gaming Titan GT77 HX and Raider GE 78HX, which are equipped with GeForce RTX 4090 / 4080 GPUs, and the hot-blooded gaming Katana, Sword and Cyborg series are equipped with GeForce RTX 4060 / 4050 GPUs.

At the same time, for business laptops, the extremely lightweight Prestige 13 Evo and the flip-touch Summit E13 Flip Evo are also unveiled simultaneously!

Prestige Series Business Notebooks: Slim and portable, fully upgraded performance

The first thing I saw was MSI’s Prestige series of business laptops, which are well received by users. The new 13-inch Prestige 13 Evo, which debuted for the first time, is made of aluminum-magnesium alloy. The ultra-light body is only 990 grams. It is the lightest member of MSI notebook products. At the same time, it still has a built-in high-efficiency and 75Whrs large-capacity battery, providing up to 15 hours of excellent battery life. It will be the first choice for professionals who pursue quality and lightness. .

Prestige 13 Evo adopts a 13.3-inch FHD+ resolution, 16:10 golden ratio design IPS screen, supports 100% sRGB display, is equipped with the latest Intel Core i7-1360P processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics card, and has a suggested price of NT$53,900. Now on sale!

In addition, the Prestige 16 Evo, which has passed the Intel Evo platform certification and is equipped with a 16-inch screen, is expected to be launched in March this year.

Summit E13 Flip Evo 360 Flip Action Powered Business Laptop

Summit E13 Flip Evo is a 360° flip laptop with a 360° flip design, 13.4-inch FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 16:10 golden ratio IPS touch screen, meeting the application needs of business and more life scenarios . In terms of hardware specifications, Summit E13 Flip Evo is equipped with the latest Intel Core i7-1360P processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics card. The touch screen also supports MSI Pen. It also has the latest MPP2.0 technology, providing up to 20 hours of battery life.

In terms of price, the suggested price of Summit E13 Flip Evo is NT$57,900.

Creator Z Series Creator Notebooks

The body of the Creator Z series creator notebook is made of moonlight gray tone and CNC integrally formed aluminum alloy material. The slim body design is widely praised by creators. The new Creator Z series not only improves performance, but the Creator Z17 HX Studio / Creator Z16 HX Studio is equipped with the latest 13th generation Intel HX series processors and has been certified by NVIDIA Studio.

Equipped with MSI’s exclusive Vapor Chamber Cooler vapor chamber heat dissipation technology, a larger area of ​​the vapor chamber can effectively reduce the temperature while maintaining quietness. Even running programs or software with high load requirements can still provide stable performance.

As the most powerful creator laptop on the market, Creator Z17 HX Studio / CreatorPro Z17 HX Studio exclusively supports the latest MSI Pen 2 touch presentation pen. MSI Pen 2 adopts the Microsoft MPP2.6 communication protocol and supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt Induction, providing the most accurate writing and drawing experience.

In addition, MSI Pen 2 has a unique graphite tip, which can not only be used with Creator Z17 HX Studio / CreatorPro Z17 HX Studio touch, but also can be used as a general pencil. Creators can write on paper at any time without changing the tip of the pen, seamlessly connecting digital and physical creations to give full play to their creative energy.

In addition, the Creator series of notebooks also launched the Creator Z16 HX Studio and Creator M16, which also brought specification upgrades this year and are expected to go on sale in mid-to-late March.

Titan GT / Raider GE Series Flagship Performance Gaming Laptop

MSI’s flagship gaming laptop Titan GT, Titan GT77 HX is equipped with the highest Intel Core i9-13980HX processor and GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. The screen uses MiniLED with 17.3-inch 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut The IPS-level gaming panel has an ultra-high brightness of over 1000 nits and can handle up to 1000 zone dimming, and complies with the DisplayHDR 1000 standard certification, providing extreme and true color performance.

The Raider GE series not only has breakthroughs and innovations in exterior design, but the exterior design is inspired by the dynamic and streamlined lines of super sports cars. It is equipped with up to Intel Core i9-13950HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 17-inch QHD+ resolution, and 240Hz update ratio, 16:10 golden ratio IPS-level gaming panel, in addition, the Raider GE78 HX especially adopts a new dot-matrix Matrix light bar matrix glare light bar at the front of the C part.

In addition, whether it is Titan GT or Raider GE series gaming laptops, through the exclusive MSI OverBoost Ultra cooling system, the processor and graphics card can be boosted to the ultimate performance of 250W.

Cyborg Series

In order to provide players with more diverse product choices, MSI brings a brand new Cyborg series this time. The Cyborg 15, which debuted for the first time, can see the avant-garde sci-fi design vocabulary of this series and the mechanical appearance full of technological atmosphere. Cyborg 15 is equipped with up to the 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPU, supports DDR5 memory and adopts dynamic cooling technology. The thickness of the body is 21.9mm and the weight is only 1.98 kg.

The keyboard and body of Cyborg 15 adopt a futuristic translucent design, so that the interior of the body can be seen in front of your eyes.

Stealth Series

The Stealth series of gaming laptops with both slim body and high performance brings a strong lineup of 14, 15, 16, and 17 inches this time. Among them, the Stealth 15 is equipped with a 4K 120Hz update rate and an extremely fast response time of 0.2 milliseconds, and the screen supports 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut. The Stealth series is expected to be launched in Taiwan one after another from March.

In addition, the Stealth 16 Studio and Stealth 14 Studio are brand new models released for the first time. The body is made of aluminum-magnesium alloy. The Stealth 16 Studio is equipped with a high-pitched straight six-speaker audio system exclusively created by the well-known audio manufacturer Dynaudio. The three-way speaker hole design provides players with an immersive audio experience; Stealth 14 Studio is equipped with the exclusive Vapor Chamber Cooler heat dissipation technology, which can keep the system quiet and cool even for a long time of gaming.

Pulse / Katana / Sword series

In addition to the above-mentioned gaming and business laptops with different positioning, MSI’s best-selling models Pulse, Katana and Sword series gaming laptops are also upgraded simultaneously with the latest processors and up to GeForce RTX 4060 / 4050 GPUs, all of which support MUX independent display direct connection design, players can switch between hybrid graphics card or discrete graphics card mode through the built-in MSI Center software to achieve the best performance.

Pulse 15：

Katana 17：

After reading such a wealth of new MSI 2023 new laptop products, which product do you like the most? Considering the mobile work needs that often need to be done in various places, the author likes the Prestige 13 Evo business laptop the most. It is only 990 grams ultra-light and non-inductive. , even if you work outside all day, you can feel more at ease!