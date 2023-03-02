Home Technology MSI releases mini PC PRO DP10 13M – 1.1L volume, up to 12 cores, Thunderbolt 4
by admin
MSI has entered into commercial computers for a while. It has previously launched PRO DP21 13M and PRO DP130 12, which are mainly small office hosts. PRO DP10 13M is the smallest one in this series, only 1.1 liters. CPUs include I3-1315U, I5-1340P and I7 -1360P is available, the IO configuration is quite “office”, 1 VGA, 1 HDMI2.0b, 1 DP1.4, 1 Thunderbolt 4, 5 TYPE-A, 1 10Gbps TYPE-C, The expandable part supports up to 64G So-DIMM memory, dual M.2, and a 2.5-inch hard drive. As a commercial computer, HW TPM hardware chip encryption function and Kensington anti-theft lock are also standard equipment.

The connection speed is a major selling point of PRO DP21 13M. It is equipped with 2.5G wired + WIFI 6E. If it is not enough, you can also connect to 10G network through Thunderbolt 4. In addition, MSI Cloud Center can quickly transfer files between computers and mobile phones. Synchronization, backup, it can be said that both software and hardware are in place.

