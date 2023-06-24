MSI RTX 4060TI 8GB Gaming X Trio

Like most other companies, MSI has made the RTX 4060TI – they cost around £400 depending on your retailer, so on the more expensive end, but not the most expensive, still half the price of the RTX 4070 – sigh. On the other hand, power consumption is very low, so you get a standard 8-pin power connector instead of an adapter. Thanks!

Therefore, this is the cheapest way to get DLSS 3 and third-generation ray tracing cores. It has all the benefits of a bigger card, all the power, just less VRAM and less equipment to handle the calculations. There’s a 2670MHz boost clock, all three display ports are 1.4a, and the HDMI port is 2.1a. The card’s memory bus is 128-bit, and while that’s certainly plenty for 4352 CUDA cores, it also seems pretty limited in 2023.

The cooling system is MSI’s Tri Frozr 3, which is three fans on the card, the fans are put together and angled at the end so that the airflow can be better directed, further reinforced by a ring around the entire fan. The card is much larger than Nvidia’s reference card, but frankly, the overcooling served its purpose, at 32 degrees at idle and 56 degrees at maximum load. Now that’s what we like. I’d like to say it’s noisy but it’s not, I’m having trouble getting a steady noise reading as the CPU fan just drowns it out, but we’re down to 30dB plus or minus. The heatsink is standard copper with nickel plating. If you want to play around with it, there’s room for overclocking, although MSI is usually pretty good at doing it from the factory.

There are some RGB accents on the card, not too many, but they’re nice enough to be seen, or turned off if you prefer. The card has a solid metal back, like big, expensive cards, but since the card only weighs a little over a kilo, it looks bulky and overblown – but better than the other way around. GPU support is included, but frankly, unnecessary. The card is rated at 160 watts and we measured 162 watts – but that’s within range, we have to say.

Then for the benchmark we used an Intel 12900K based platform with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and everything running except NVMe. The card is primarily aimed at 1080p use, but at this price, 1440p might be reasonable.

3D Benchmark

Time Spy: 14036

Time Spy Supreme Edition: 6633

Speed ​​mode: 3177

Port Royal: 8184

Total War： Warhammer III

1080p：103.6

1440p：68.1

Cyberpunk 2077

1080p: 18, 20 / 118, 53 i Ray Tracing Ultra with DLSS3 frame generation

1440p: 101.34 / 85.26 i Ray Tracing Ultra with DLSS3 frame generation

Dirt 5

1080p： 137，2

1440p：102.9

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Here, the card actually shows up and performs significantly better than the reference card, by more than 30%

Far Cry 6

Generally speaking, there are small but consistent improvements compared to the reference card, but there are a few places where it did take off, improving by 20% or more. The biggest improvements seem to be at 1080p, but Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also showed big improvements at 1440p.

It’s not the easiest card to give a concrete score…

It’s quiet as a grave, it’s cold as a grave, it costs the same as a tombstone, but it’s also a lot better than a reference card. But I really struggle with the fact that you’re regularly charging over £400 for entry level stuff, it’s the cheapest, and it’s aimed at 1080p gaming.

If you’re comparing it to other identical cards, that’s great – but compared to what you should be able to get, I have to subtract.

